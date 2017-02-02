 
Industry News





February Offer: 14% Off All Purchases Over $150 (february 1-14) At "genus Jewels"

Avail 14% Off All Purchases Over $150 from February 1 to 14 at Genus Jewels!
 
 
Online Necklaces Store
Online Necklaces Store
 
KANATA, Ontario - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels" brings you a great opportunity to save a lot in this February while doing your normal purchases at their store. The offer is 14% Off all purchases over $150 made between the 1st and 14th of this month, i.e. you only have 14 more days to benefit from this exceptional offer. Just like the recently closed "Welcome the New Year" (ended on January 20), this offer too gets applied automatically, without the need for any coupon code.

Genus Jewels is exclusively for middle class working women as the company has clearly stated in its Mission Statement that they would only be offering jewelry and collectibles to working women at an affordable price. This flat 14% discount on purchases over $150 is something extraordinary you would find on any online store. It's hard to get much better than this in the online retail. This sensible offer is going to end on 14th of this month, so make the most of it. Just letting you know that a fantastic collection of fashion jewelry and accessories are in stock and it gets updated every day.

Genus Jewels is known as a customer-friendly online jewelry store. It's a specialized department store for working women who usually go with a tight budget for something like jewelry and fashion accessories. But, since they have to look and perform good at their workplace they have to buy a few jewelry pieces to match their attire. And, with stores like Genus Jewels that truly cares for its customers, working women with low budget no longer have to worry whatsoever. You would get the best of the products at significantly low costs. Each of them is carefully designed to meet the latest fashion needs and quality standards. You would surely love the exceptional Genus Jewels items and collectibles. The store offers FREE SHIPPING in Ontario.

Genus Jewels products are a sheer elegance. The 14% discount till 14th of February is really a great chance for its customers to shop more and save more. At Genus Jewels, you can find a wide collection of superior quality fashion jewelry and collectibles including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and many more. To explore more about Genus Jewels and its jewelry and collectibles, please visit their website: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:

Genusjewels.com, 11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
Genus Jewels
Email:***@genusjewels.com
Online Necklaces Store, Earrings Store Toronto, Ottawa Online Jewelry Store
Jewelry
Kanata - Ontario - Canada
Click to Share