Toprankers Launches SBI PO 2017 Test Packages at Lowest Price
Toprankers launches SBI PO test packages which are as per the latest pattern and lowest price in the industry.
Toprankers offers 1000+ exclusive test for various competitive exams for all round preparation along with wide range of features. Toprankers presents you the brand new SBI PO Prelims 2017 test series at the lowest prices in the market. The test series are in three categories:
• SBI PO Prelims Basic Pack (@ Rs. 299/- only)
• SBI PO Prelims Standard Pack (@ Rs. 449/- only)
• SBI PO Prelims Booster Pack (@ Rs. 699/- only)
Some of the distinguished features of these tests are:
• Free GK and daily current affairs to boost your performance
• Study Plan to guide students in their preparation
• Online doubt solving sessions for better interaction
• Full- length tests and sectional
tests for efficient preparation
• TRS (Toprankers Surprise) with surprises and delights
For more details on SBI PO Prelims 2017 test series, please click on
https://www.toprankers.com/
About Toprankers:
Toprankers is an online preparation portal for competitive exams and banking exams. It has evolved as one of the most reliable platforms for competitive exams and aims to make cracking competitive exams an easy job. The test series provide an "exam oriented environment"
Toprankers complements online coaching centres by providing real term coaching to students to crack any exam and at the same time allowing them to score the best among their peers.
Stay tuned with the official website of Toprankers for more updates. We wish you all the best!
