Toprankers Launches SBI PO 2017 Test Packages at Lowest Price

-- Toprankers has proved to be one of the fastest growing educational platforms for competitive exam preparation. Students from different parts of India have trusted Toprankers and have achieved remarkable success. Toprankers provides test series for all bank and govt. jobs. The major attraction of the test series is the high quality content designed by industrial experts, questions based on latest exam pattern and syllabus, test analysis in detail along with step- by- step solutions, discussion forums to share queries, mentorship for clearing doubts, etc.Toprankers offers 1000+ exclusive test for various competitive exams for all round preparation along with wide range of features. Toprankers presents you the brand new SBI PO Prelims 2017 test series at the lowest prices in the market. The test series are in three categories:• SBI PO Prelims Basic Pack (@ Rs. 299/- only)• SBI PO Prelims Standard Pack (@ Rs. 449/- only)• SBI PO Prelims Booster Pack (@ Rs. 699/- only)Some of the distinguished features of these tests are:• Free GK and daily current affairs to boost your performance• Study Plan to guide students in their preparation• Online doubt solving sessions for better interaction• Full- length tests and sectionaltests for efficient preparation• TRS (Toprankers Surprise) with surprises and delightsFor more details on SBI PO Prelims 2017 test series, please click onToprankers is an online preparation portal for competitive exams and banking exams. It has evolved as one of the most reliable platforms for competitive exams and aims to make cracking competitive exams an easy job. The test series provide an "exam oriented environment"to every student which in turn will be helpful for students to crack any exam.Toprankers complements online coaching centres by providing real term coaching to students to crack any exam and at the same time allowing them to score the best among their peers.Stay tuned with the official website of Toprankers for more updates. We wish you all the best!