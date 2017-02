Business Owners Discover Cost-Effective Marketing Strategies to Gain Exposure

Media Contact

-- Colorado business owners who want to succeed in good times as well as turbulent ones can't afford to overlook the importance of marketing and the role it plays in their business' longevity. As a Boulder business owner who started her business, The Write Direction, in 1989, Debra Jason has spent more than 28 years marketing her business. Through good and bad times, she has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and is sharing tips and strategies to help other professionals get out there, build credibility and gain exposure to their prospects.Boulder Digital Arts is hosting Ms. Jason as she presents "Millionaire Marketing on a Shoestring Budget™" on March 1, 2017. Based on her award-winning book of the same name, this workshop is designed for enthusiastic small business professionals, solo and entrepreneurs, authors, and coaches. The program provides them with practical and creative ideas on how to spread the word about their products, programs or services --"You don't need a five million dollar Super Bowl budget to get the word out about your business," says Ms. Jason.During this powerful presentation participants explore:Cost-effective ways to gain exposure for their businesses─some won't even cost them a dime.* The one thing 90% of consumers trust more than advertising.* The best way to market and expose their business to prospects –a hard-core sales pitch.* One simple step they can take that leads to referrals and new business.* 8 ideas to keep their creative juices flowing when they're blogging.Past attendee Dayna Wheatley had this to say, "Debra's course was great for learning up-to-date tips and tricks to gather more of a following for your business. She shares inexpensive techniques that allow you to promote your business with integrity and quality. The real value is in the media tools she shares which will greatly help any business owner's time management and social media presence."The 3-hour marketing workshop will be held on March 2, 2017 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm MT. Interested professionals may reserve their seat on the Boulder Digital Arts' website at: http://www.boulderdigitalarts.com/ training/details.php? of... "Debra's seminar . . . provided me with timely and valuable information for my new business. I was able to incorporate most of these ideas immediately and," said Myrna Mendoza, after attending one of Debra's marketing sessions in the past.Celebrating more than 28 years in business, Debra Jason is a speaker, author, direct response copywriter and multi-faceted marketing mentor. She offers private & group coaching as well done-for-you copywriting services. An active business leader since she started her business in 1989, Debra has delivered numerous marketing presentations and workshops for associations, corporations, and universities. For those seeking a dynamic speaker for their organization or event, Debra speaks on the value of building and nurturing relationships to grow one's business. She may be reached ator online atorFor more than 12 years, Boulder Digital Arts has offered innovative trainings in high-demand topics ranging from web development to social media marketing. They focus on informative in-person classes that have been carefully crafted for the modern world to be accessible and practical. Many classes are one day or one evening so they fit perfectly into the lives of busy people who don't have the time for traditional educational programs. Each class is taught by an industry professional who presents cutting-edge tools and techniques with an emphasis on practical skills. BDA may be reached ator visit them online at