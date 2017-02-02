News By Tag
Business Owners Discover Cost-Effective Marketing Strategies to Gain Exposure
Boulder Digital Arts is hosting Ms. Jason as she presents "Millionaire Marketing on a Shoestring Budget™" on March 1, 2017. Based on her award-winning book of the same name, this workshop is designed for enthusiastic small business professionals, solo and entrepreneurs, authors, and coaches. The program provides them with practical and creative ideas on how to spread the word about their products, programs or services -- without breaking the bank. "You don't need a five million dollar Super Bowl budget to get the word out about your business," says Ms. Jason.
During this powerful presentation participants explore:
* Cost-effective ways to gain exposure for their businesses─some won't even cost them a dime.
* The one thing 90% of consumers trust more than advertising.
* The best way to market and expose their business to prospects – without a hard-core sales pitch.
* One simple step they can take that leads to referrals and new business.
* 8 ideas to keep their creative juices flowing when they're blogging.
Past attendee Dayna Wheatley had this to say, "Debra's course was great for learning up-to-date tips and tricks to gather more of a following for your business. She shares inexpensive techniques that allow you to promote your business with integrity and quality. The real value is in the media tools she shares which will greatly help any business owner's time management and social media presence."
The 3-hour marketing workshop will be held on March 2, 2017 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm MT. Interested professionals may reserve their seat on the Boulder Digital Arts' website at: http://www.boulderdigitalarts.com/
"Debra's seminar . . . provided me with timely and valuable information for my new business. I was able to incorporate most of these ideas immediately and without even spending a dime," said Myrna Mendoza, after attending one of Debra's marketing sessions in the past.
ABOUT DEBRA JASON, M.A.
Celebrating more than 28 years in business, Debra Jason is a speaker, author, direct response copywriter and multi-faceted marketing mentor. She offers private & group coaching as well done-for-you copywriting services. An active business leader since she started her business in 1989, Debra has delivered numerous marketing presentations and workshops for associations, corporations, and universities. For those seeking a dynamic speaker for their organization or event, Debra speaks on the value of building and nurturing relationships to grow one's business. She may be reached at debra@writedirection.com or online at http://DebraJason.com or http://WriteDirection.com
ABOUT BOULDER DIGITAL ARTS
For more than 12 years, Boulder Digital Arts has offered innovative trainings in high-demand topics ranging from web development to social media marketing. They focus on informative in-person classes that have been carefully crafted for the modern world to be accessible and practical. Many classes are one day or one evening so they fit perfectly into the lives of busy people who don't have the time for traditional educational programs. Each class is taught by an industry professional who presents cutting-edge tools and techniques with an emphasis on practical skills. BDA may be reached at (303) 800-4647 or visit them online at www.boulderdigitalarts.com
