February 2017
Qualis Corporation Names Marc Peterson as Deputy Director of Air Force Aviation Programs

Air Force Operation Test Subject Matter Expert Joins Test and Evaluation Firm
 
 
Marc Peterson (COL (R))
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Qualis Corporation is pleased to announce Mr. Marc Peterson to the role and responsibility of Deputy Director of Air Force Aviation Programs.  Mr. Peterson was also named Program Manager for Qualis' Operational Test & Evaluation (T&E) Services Contract.  Mr. Peterson comes to Qualis with a 25-year distinguished career in the US Air Force.  His latest assignment was Commander of Air Force Operational T&E Center Detachment 4 at Peterson AFB, CO where he was responsible for leading, planning, executing, and reporting operational T&E for 32 space, cyberspace, ballistic missile, and missile defense test programs. His experience also includes nuclear coded ICBM operations as well as Space & Cyberspace

"Marc brings a wealth of experience in Global Strike, Space, Satellite, and Cyber Operations," says Carlos Kingston, Chief Operating Officer of Qualis. "We are very pleased to have an Operational T&E subject matter expert of Marc's caliber joining Qualis." Mr. Peterson holds Master's degrees in Strategic Studies, Military Operational Art & Science, and Human Resource Management.  He and his wife Mary Ann reside in Colorado Springs, CO.

Qualis Corporation, founded in 1993, is a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama that supports the U.S. Air Force Test Center, Air Force Operational Test & Evaluation Center, Air Force Safety Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, and Air Force Global Strike Command; U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Life Cycle Management Command, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Space and Missile Defense Command, and TACOM Life Cycle Management Command; Missile Defense Agency; and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

For more information or for press inquiries, please contact Charlotte Hughes at (256) 971-1707 or chughes@qualis-corp.com.  www.qualis-corp.com

Carlos Kingston
256-971-1707
***@qualis-corp.com
Source:
Email:***@qualis-corp.com
Posted By:***@qualis-corp.com Email Verified
