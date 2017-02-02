Discount on Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs". This Report Leading COMPANY PROFILE Sreveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs market players.

Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the gyms, health & fitness clubs market in the global- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs market players' global operations and financial performance- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global gyms, health & fitness clubs market with five year forecastsEssential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global gyms, health & fitness clubs market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.- What was the size of the Global gyms, health & fitness clubs market by value in 2016?- What will be the size of the Global gyms, health & fitness clubs market in 2021?- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?- How has the market performed over the last five years?- How large is the global's gyms, health & fitness clubs market in relation to its regional counterparts?The gyms, health & fitness clubs market refers to clubs that provide exercise facilities such as weight and exercise machines, fitness classes, personal training and other services such as health and beauty facilities, food and drink, clothing and equipment, designed for users to improve and maintain their physical health. Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs, and any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.The global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs market is expected to generate total revenues of $72,195.4m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2012 and 2016.The biggest drivers in the global gym market are coming from countries like India, China and Brazil that have a huge need for facilities, and also from new trends in mature markets such as the budget gym and women-only gyms.The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.3% for the five-year period 2016 - 2021, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $89,297.9m by the end of 2021.