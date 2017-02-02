News By Tag
Jigster Celebrates Valentine's Day by Announcing the "JigGift" Feature
"By adding this feature, we will allow players to send a custom photo album with a personalized message to their loved ones on Valentine's Day," says Ryo Imai, founder and CEO. "We are providing a special way for people to interact and express their feelings, especially for those that are apart on Valentine's Day."
The new feature is an addition to the Jigster app launched last spring. Jigster is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
About Phumble, LLC
Phumble, LLC is a marketing and development company headquartered in Honolulu, HI. In addition to creating "Jigster," the company is developing advanced features for enhanced user-ability, creating disruptive marketing situations to spark public/client attention and the design of innovative monetization strategies.
(949) 293-2928
info@jigsterapp.com
