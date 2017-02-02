Jigster Celebrates Valentine's Day by Announcing the "JigGift" Feature

End

-- Phumble, LLC, the Jigster app creators, today announced the addition of an amazing new feature JigGifts to be released with Jigster - The Social Puzzler's Feb. 12 update (early access available Feb 10). This new feature allows users to supply their own images or select from a collection of provided ones, to send to another user for puzzle play with a message of their choice."By adding this feature, we will allow players to send a custom photo album with a personalized message to their loved ones on Valentine's Day," says Ryo Imai, founder and CEO. "We are providing a special way for people to interact and express their feelings, especially for those that are apart on Valentine's Day."The new feature is an addition to the Jigster app launched last spring. Jigster is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Phumble, LLC is a marketing and development company headquartered in Honolulu, HI. In addition to creating "Jigster," the company is developing advanced features for enhanced user-ability, creating disruptive marketing situations to spark public/client attention and the design of innovative monetization strategies.