Beautiful, Craftsman 4bed/2bath Home with Pool in Fort Worth, TX 76107

--2121 Hillcrest StreetFort Worth, TX 76107Hillcrest AdditionTarrant• Price: $430,000• Style: Craftsman• Bedrooms: 4• Total Baths: 2• Full Baths: 2• Year Built: 1922• Sq. Feet: 2,206• Lot Size: 0.189 acres• Covered Parking: 2• District: Fort Worth ISD• Elementary: South Hi Mount• Jr. / Mid: Stripling• Sr. / High: Arlington HeightsThis beautiful American Craftsman home in historic Fort Worth neighborhood offers 1920's charm & character, yet has been fully updated with today's most modern amenities! From the welcoming front porch swing, to the stained glass front doors, original moldings & hardwoods (some hardwoods are new), and the original fireplace flanked by built-ins, this home amazes. Light & bright interior with lots of beautiful windows. Wood floors throughout most of home. Kitchen remodel in 2004, cabinets, granite counters & stone back splash. Two skylights, gas cooking & stainless steel appliances. Master & 2 bedrooms downstairs, 4th bedroom upstairs. Beautifully landscaped, great backyard with saltwater pool & spa, detached garage with workshop area. Close to shopping, Camp Bowie & I-30. An amazing home in a fabulous location!