Beautiful, Craftsman 4bed/2bath Home with Pool in Fort Worth, TX 76107
2121 Hillcrest Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
NEIGHBORHOOD:
Hillcrest Addition
COUNTY:
Tarrant
LISTING INFO:
• Price: $430,000
• Style: Craftsman
• Bedrooms: 4
• Total Baths: 2
• Full Baths: 2
• Year Built: 1922
• Sq. Feet: 2,206
• Lot Size: 0.189 acres
• Covered Parking: 2
SCHOOL INFO:
• District: Fort Worth ISD
• Elementary: South Hi Mount
• Jr. / Mid: Stripling
• Sr. / High: Arlington Heights
FEATURES:
This beautiful American Craftsman home in historic Fort Worth neighborhood offers 1920's charm & character, yet has been fully updated with today's most modern amenities! From the welcoming front porch swing, to the stained glass front doors, original moldings & hardwoods (some hardwoods are new), and the original fireplace flanked by built-ins, this home amazes. Light & bright interior with lots of beautiful windows. Wood floors throughout most of home. Kitchen remodel in 2004, cabinets, granite counters & stone back splash. Two skylights, gas cooking & stainless steel appliances. Master & 2 bedrooms downstairs, 4th bedroom upstairs. Beautifully landscaped, great backyard with saltwater pool & spa, detached garage with workshop area. Close to shopping, Camp Bowie & I-30. An amazing home in a fabulous location!
Contact expert DFW Real Estate Team, The Brandee Kelley Group (http://brandeekelley.com/
Cell: 817.635.1141
Email: georgann@brandeekelley.com
Website: http://brandeekelley.com/
Facebook: Brandee Kelley Group – Keller Williams Realty (https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: brandeekelleygroup (https://www.instagram.com/
Pinterest: Brandee Kelley Group (https://www.pinterest.com/
Twitter: brandeekelleykw
