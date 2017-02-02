 
Beautiful, Craftsman 4bed/2bath Home with Pool in Fort Worth, TX 76107

 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ADDRESS:
2121 Hillcrest Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Hillcrest Addition

COUNTY:
Tarrant

LISTING INFO:

• Price: $430,000

• Style: Craftsman
• Bedrooms: 4
• Total Baths: 2
• Full Baths: 2
• Year Built: 1922
• Sq. Feet: 2,206
• Lot Size: 0.189 acres
• Covered Parking: 2

SCHOOL INFO:

• District: Fort Worth ISD
• Elementary: South Hi Mount
• Jr. / Mid: Stripling
• Sr. / High: Arlington Heights

FEATURES:

This beautiful American Craftsman home in historic Fort Worth neighborhood offers 1920's charm & character, yet has been fully updated with today's most modern amenities! From the welcoming front porch swing, to the stained glass front doors, original moldings & hardwoods (some hardwoods are new), and the original fireplace flanked by built-ins, this home amazes. Light & bright interior with lots of beautiful windows. Wood floors throughout most of home. Kitchen remodel in 2004, cabinets, granite counters & stone back splash. Two skylights, gas cooking & stainless steel appliances. Master & 2 bedrooms downstairs, 4th bedroom upstairs. Beautifully landscaped, great backyard with saltwater pool & spa, detached garage with workshop area. Close to shopping, Camp Bowie & I-30. An amazing home in a fabulous location!

Contact expert DFW Real Estate Team, The Brandee Kelley Group (http://brandeekelley.com/), for a showing today!

Cell: 817.635.1141
Email: georgann@brandeekelley.com
Website: http://brandeekelley.com/
Facebook: Brandee Kelley Group – Keller Williams Realty (https://www.facebook.com/Brandee-Kelley-Group-Keller-Will...)
Instagram: brandeekelleygroup (https://www.instagram.com/brandeekelleygroup/)
Pinterest: Brandee Kelley Group (https://www.pinterest.com/brandeekelleygr/)
Twitter: brandeekelleykw
