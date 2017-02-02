FREE Photo Markup in FileMaker Go 15 With Skitch

Contact

Tami Williams

***@asktami.com Tami Williams

End

-- Creative Computing, a FileMaker and Lasso software development company, announces a new YouTube video showing how to markup photos in FileMaker Go 15 using Skitch.Using either an iPhone or iPad and FileMaker Go 15 you can take a photo with your iPhone or iPad camera, save it to a container, copy it to Skitch and use Skitch's editing tools to add text, lines, arrows, boxes, etc. Then save that edited photo in Skitch, copy it back to FileMaker Go and replace it in the container.###Tami Williams is a veteran web application, Lasso, FileMaker and MySQL database developer who knows how to solve complex problems. Since 1989 Tami has been working with clients to tackle projects large and small with a single purpose - to ferret out inefficiency. She is able to wrap her mind around the most complicated systems and break processes down into distinct, manageable pieces. If you want someone to tell it to you straight and help you pave the way to a clearer, easier path - ask Tami.