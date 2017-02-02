 
News By Tag
* Filemaker Go
* Filemaker Pro
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

FREE Photo Markup in FileMaker Go 15 With Skitch

 
ATLANTA - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Creative Computing, a FileMaker and Lasso software development company, announces a new YouTube video showing how to markup photos in FileMaker Go 15 using Skitch.

Using either an iPhone or iPad and FileMaker Go 15 you can take a photo with your iPhone or iPad camera, save it to a container, copy it to Skitch and use Skitch's editing tools to add text, lines, arrows, boxes, etc.  Then save that edited photo in Skitch, copy it back to FileMaker Go and replace it in the container.

###

Tami Williams is a veteran web application, Lasso, FileMaker and MySQL database developer who knows how to solve complex problems. Since 1989 Tami has been working with clients to tackle projects large and small with a single purpose - to ferret out inefficiency. She is able to wrap her mind around the most complicated systems and break processes down into distinct, manageable pieces. If you want someone to tell it to you straight and help you pave the way to a clearer, easier path - ask Tami.


http://www.asktami.com/articles/free-photo-markup-in-file...

Contact
Tami Williams
***@asktami.com
End
Source:
Email:***@asktami.com Email Verified
Tags:Filemaker Go, Filemaker Pro
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative Computing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share