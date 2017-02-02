News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Einstein Pets Launching New All Natural Treats at Global Pet Expo, Booth #3557
Einstein Pets Launching New All-Natural Treats at this year's Global Pet Expo held on March 22 – 24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida Booth #3557
After launching new packaging in 2016, the rebrand displays a new modern look that is reflective of both the company and its products. This year the Einstein Pets booth is located in space #3557 and will feature the new packaging, new products, product samples and tastings.
Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Einstein Pets was founded in 2012. Today, it is the top selling all natural dogs treat, and is widely available at pet specialty stores and retailers nationwide and globally.
Try Them, We Dare You
The new packaging design and new product brands gives Einstein Pets all natural treats a taste-appeal that is unmatched by other dog treat competitors. "Not only do our treats look good, they also taste good," said Kelly Ison, CEO, Einstein Pets. "The new packaging really communicates how drool-worthy our products truly are, while keeping the brand friendly and engaging."
When training or rewarding your pup, it's important to use treats that are irresistibly yummy, small enough for Fido to munch on, easy to carry, and of course, healthy and wholesome. Black & Whites make for an omega-rich and high-protein, low-fat alternative to conventional treats, perfect for training sessions, stuffable toys or sprinkling on top of food. These low-calorie bites contain only six ingredients:
Many pet parents are looking for grain-free alternatives and Einstein Pets is proud to now offer Grain-Free Sweet Potato & Banana and Sweet Potato & Cranberry Smart Strips™ snacks for dogs. Einstein Pets' Strips baking process ensures that each strip is full of flavor and chewier than any other sweet potato treats on the market. Our strips are a tough, chewy treat, vitamin enriched, low-fat alternative to conventional treats – and can easily be torn into smaller pieces. Perfect for training sessions, stuffable toys or sprinkling on top of food. These low-calorie strips contain only three ingredients:
Like all Einstein Pets treats, these new products are made using simple, delicious and nutritious high quality ingredients that pet owners will recognize immediately. All of Einstein treats use fresh human grade ingredients and are made from scratch in small batches by hand. Absolutely no chemicals, preservatives, wheat, soy or corn are included. The company incorporated the amazing "super food" chia seed into their healthy recipes. These powerful little seeds are high in Omega goodness for healthy bones, coat, and teeth. Chia is also a great source of fiber for healthy digestion. Learn more at: https://www.einsteinpets.com.
"The Einstein Pets team is passionate about giving dogs everywhere the gift of heart-healthy, hand-crafted natural treats. Every treat at Einstein Pets is made with love," expresses Kelly Ison, President and CEO of Einstein Pets, "We're so excited to launch our new products at Global Pet Expo and share the importance of pet health and nutrition with all who attend this year's show!"
Einstein Pets is committed to responsible pet nutrition. This health-conscious brand was created with both owner and pooch in mind. Their company continuously strives to create fun, delicious, and interesting products that value four-legged family member's health - inside and out. Einstein Pets considers not just the canines, but also the humans who love them, while selecting ingredients and creating their unique and tasty recipes.
About Einstein Pets: Our treats are 100% Sourced and Made in the USA. EINSTEIN PETS was founded when we realized how hard it is to source healthy, nutritionally balanced treats for dogs that aren't filled with processed ingredients that pet parents wouldn't want to feed their pooches.That's why we created a line of all natural dog treats that are way more than gourmet. Fueled by Chia Seeds, Einstein Pets is a great source of fiber for healthy digestion. No corn, soy, wheat - and they're gluten free too! Go ahead - Try one! Learn more at: https://www.einsteinpets.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @Einstein_Pets
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse