All About The Luxe Link, A Luxury Shopping Service
In October 2006, ShopGopher – a cross-border, luxury shopping service based in New York City – was born. "It actually began with friends and associates in Asia asking for my help with items they could not find in their own countries," explains Francis Seow, Co-Founder and CEO of The Luxe Link®.
Utilizing only a very small online advertising budget, Mr. Seow acquired his first official client within minutes of launching his website. It was clear that there was a need for ShopGopher, which provided anyone based outside of America access to its online and traditional retailers. Within a few months, ShopGopher had clients in over 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, France, Germany, and more.
While ShopGopher's client base grew steadily, there were years when the company did not accept new clients. "Rather than strive for growth, we honed in on service excellence for our existing clients, " explains Mr. Seow. In 2016, he decided to re-brand and re-launch as The Luxe Link (https://www.theluxelink.com/
WHO WE ARE
ShopGopher was created in 2006, because at the time, there was no easy way for luxury shoppers to purchase items from the US if they did not actually reside there.
Ten years later, this remains largely true. While websites and apps seemingly allow shoppers to buy goods from "anywhere," the reality is that product availability is restricted by borders. Agreements are in place all over the world between wholesalers and merchants which prevent cross-border shopping. Other obstacles exist as well, such as online payment gateways which only accept credit cards based in the same country as the merchant; issues with logistics and delivery; slow service execution and more.
The Luxe Link® provides the world the best access to America's online and traditional retailers, and we deliver to virtually anywhere in the world.
Based in New York, The Luxe Link consists of a team of Luxury Specialists who all share a handful of passions: we love fashion, we love to shop, and we love helping our clients. Every day, we procure rare and exclusive products, and deliver them straight to our clients' doorsteps.
WHAT WE DO
The Luxe Link® is a service, and not a re-seller of goods. Based in New York City, our Luxury Specialists find the hard-to-find and rare items, and we then deliver directly to clients' doorsteps.
Our goals: to provide our clients the best access to America's online and traditional retailers, and to provide excellent and personalized customer service.
We understand how frustrating it is to try and make an online purchase, only to discover at the point of check-out that the desired item cannot be delivered to your location. We also understand the disappointment of seeing something in a magazine or online, falling in love with it, then discovering you have no way of purchasing it, due to issues with geography and payment.
We remove these, and all obstacles for our clients, and enable them to shop in America as if they were a local.
HOW WE WORK
1. Our clients contact us via email or via WhatsApp, and place an order by providing us a weblink or an image of the item they would like to purchase.
2. One member from our team of Luxury Specialists receives the order, and follows that order from start to finish, ensuring the best possible customer service, with friendliness, continuity and efficiency.
3. Our clients receive a response within hours. Once our Luxury Specialist has located the item, he or she provides a detailed summary of the order, clearly indicating in each line item all the associated fees, including our 10% service fee, an estimated FedEx shipping charge, any applicable sales taxes, and more.
4. When the client is ready to secure their purchase, the Luxury Specialist provides a payment link, and with just a couple of clicks, the purchase is complete.
5. When the item has arrived at our office, the Luxury Specialist inspects it for accuracy and quality assurance, and carefully packs the item for delivery.
6. If the client has made multiple purchases, the Luxury Specialist can wait until all the items have arrived, and will combine the order into the fewest number of boxes possible, saving the client unnecessary shipping charges. Once all the items have arrived, the Luxury Specialist carefully packs all the items for delivery.
7. The Luxe Link uses FedEx for delivery, exclusively. Through FedEx, our clients enjoy the ability to track their packages, and in just a few days' time, our clients receive everything they requested.
WHY THE LUXE LINK®?
LOCATION We are ideally located in New York City, one of the world's fashion capitals, with our fingers on the pulse of the local retail scene. Not only is every major luxury label in the world represented here, New York is also an incubator for America's hottest up-and-coming designers.
SERVICE We have a proven 10-year track record of service excellence. Our team of Luxury Specialists respond quickly, because we know how rapidly items can sell out. We have loved getting to know our clients' taste, and proactively suggest items which we believe they will enjoy; we know their sizing and can advise on how items fit. We are truly their personal shopping concierge in the USA.
COMMUNICATION Our clients can easily reach us by email or WhatsApp, and are also often able to chat with our Luxury Specialists in real time. We also provide our clients with the convenience of tracking their orders, so that they will know exactly when their items will be delivered to their doorsteps.
NO HIDDEN FEES Our 10% service charge is honest and straightforward. Our clients never guess at our pricing; our clients never wonder about hidden fees, because quite simply, there are none.
Media Contact
Stella Suen, The Luxe Link
stella@theluxelink.com
