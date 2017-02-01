News By Tag
MusicWorks to Present ROCKET MAN: The Elton John Tribute Show at OId School Square on February 15
MusicWorks to Present
ROCKET MAN: The Elton John Tribute Show
At OId School Square on February 15
(Delray Beach, FL – February 6, 2017) MusicWorks will continue its CLASSIC FOLK & ROCK SERIES next week at Old School Square's Crest Theatre, which is located at 51 North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach (one block north of Atlantic Avenue).
Tickets for ROCKET MAN: The Elton John Tribute Show are $59 for premium seating (first five rows center orchestra), $39 for the rest of the main floor and $31 for balcony. They can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.
February 15 at 8 pm (Wednesday)
ROCKET MAN
The Elton John Tribute Show
As featured at Legends in Concert, BB King's Blues Club, House of Blues, Hard Rock and other major venues, ROCKET MAN features Rus Anderson and his three-piece back-up band in an exact re-enactment of an early Elton John concert, featuring gorgeous costumes – in fact, many of the colorful items were actually worn by the legendary rock star. With 100% live music and flashy grand pianos and with ballads and driving rock songs, this show is a blast of pure energy as it spotlights many of Elton's biggest hits: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer, Daniel, Honky Cat, Bennie and the Jets, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Candle in the Wind, Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Rocket Man and more. For more information, please visit www.rocketmanshow.com.
Tickets: $77 & $57
The remaining three concerts of the MusicWorks series at Old School Square include:
· THE WEIGHT (Former Members of The Band) – March 1
· John Sebastian – March 8
· Karla Bonoff – March 15
About MusicWorks:
MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.
About Old School Square:
Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach. Serving for over 25 years as the community's gathering place, the historic campus includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts, shows and festivals. The Creative Arts School (located on the second floor of the Crest Theatre) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit http://OldSchoolSquare.org.
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
