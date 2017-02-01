News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER: Tickets Now on Sale for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, March 23-April 1
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
IN A SPECTACULAR NEW PRODUCTION BY
CAMERON MACKINTOSH
ARE ON SALE NOW FOR THE
WEST PALM BEACH PREMIERE ENGAGEMENT AT
THE KRAVIS CENTER
MARCH 23 – APRIL 1
Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is on sale now for the premiere West Palm Beach engagement at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.
For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/
Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 29 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 2.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again."
PHANTOM IS AN ENORMOUS HIT ALL OVER AGAIN!
"Powerful, gorgeous…and better than ever."
-The Philadelphia Inquirer
"Extraordinarily opulent. This PHANTOM's storytelling and relationships have an electrifying tension."
-Chicago Sun-Times
"An intense and spectacular new production with a stunning new design, fresh drama and added momentum." -Sunday Express (U.K.)
"Take a deep breath and prepare to be dazzled; this kind of gorgeous escapism is exactly what audiences need." -The Scotsman (U.K.)
"This PHANTOM is for a new generation."
-Roy Leonard, Chicago Now
Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, and NETworks Presentations. Directed by Laurence Connor (who co-directed the new production of Les Misérables that just finished a hugely successful two and a half year revival on Broadway and will start a North American tour in the fall of 2017, directed the award-winning new production of Miss Saigon coming to Broadway in 2017 and national tour in 2018, and also directed the stage version of the movie School of Rock now playing at Broadway's Winter Garden and in London's West End at the New London Theatre), with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, sound design by Mick Potter, and musical supervision by John Rigby. The production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe); book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber; orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA comes to the stage for 15 performances on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 24 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm; Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, March 29 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, March 30 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 31 at 2:00 and 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
