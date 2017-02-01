News By Tag
MediaHub a new Digital Agency is born
Living and breathing everything digital, MediaHub is here to bring your business to life online. We have the expertise to increase leads and sales for your operation.
Anthony focuses on things like profit, and results. The things that will directly affect your business and your life. MediaHub looks to align your business plan or strategy with digital strategies ensuring your business becomes a well oiled machine.
Nowadays your website is the front door to your business. It's what separates you from your competitors. We make sure your website, online presence & online communication is consistent with your business strategy.
Our goal is to get your business more leads, more connections and more sales.
MediaHub offers a free consultation for any of our services where our team will come in and analyse your business, analyse your current online profile and provide a plan to maximise your online presence to get the results you want.
MediaHub will do an Audit of your website, look at any current digital marketing activities, your social media profiles, find any weaknesses and devise a strategy to get you a positive return on investment.
We understands that every business operates differently. Anthony and his team have the skills to talk to you in non technical lingo, so you fully understand the requirements and pathways to online success.
Consumer habits have changed a lot over the years and nowadays most people will browse online, shop online, find reviews online all from their mobile phones. Because of this trend, it's is absolutely essential that your website is SEO friendly. Google has actually split it's index to Mobile and Desktop. Google's Mobile index has priority over the Desktop index so it is essential that your website is indexed in both. MediaHub have all the tools to provide you with a fully Responsive Mobile Friendly website which will be indexed in both Google indexes. If your website doesn't automatically convert to a mobile friendly format when viewing on your phone then please get in touch, even if it's just for a chat or consultation.
So to wrap up, if you require a company to help you with your digital strategy, digital marketing, email marketing, seo, web development, design, branding, content analysis or marketing campaigns please visit our website at https://www.mediahub.co.nz and get in touch with us. We are a friendly bunch who would love to work with you and see you grow.
Contact
Anthony Kennelly - MediaHub
***@mediahub.co.nz
