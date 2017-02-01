News By Tag
Lifetime collection of rare and vintage musical instruments will be sold Feb. 25th by Bruneau & Co
The lifetime musical instrument collection of Lawrence David Clark, Jr., Esq. – an assemblage brimming with names like Gibson, Martin, Hofner, Henri Selmer, C.G. Conn, Sho-Bud and more – will be sold at auction Saturday, Feb. 25, by Bruneau & Co.
"This sale exceeds my expectations with its amazing assortment of vintage guitars, mandolins and ukuleles, capped off by an array of horns, keyboards and sound equipment, guaranteeing something for nearly everyone," said Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co.'s president and auctioneer.
Travis Landry, Bruneau's specialist and auctioneer, added, "With a fine collection predominantly made up of vintage Gibson, Martin and other string instruments, plus a wide selection of brass and woodwinds, bidders are sure to find some hidden gems." In all, around 275 lots will be sold.
The name Gibson will be chanted frequently throughout the day. Lots to watch include a 1957 Gibson LG-2 acoustic guitar with a sunburst finish over its spruce top and mahogany back and sides, in very good condition (est. $2,000-$3,000);
Other Gibsons will also include a circa 1921 Model L-1 archtop acoustic guitar in near mint condition, with a bound spruce top decorated with a red burst finish with a dark red finish on the sides, back and neck (est. $1,000-$2,000);
Saxophones will feature a 1958 French-made Henri Selmer Mark VI tenor sax, decorated with a beautifully etched floral design to the shell and recently replaced pads (est. $1,500-$2,500);
A 1948 Martin 00-17 acoustic guitar, made of mahogany with rosewood fretboard inlaid with white position markers, held in a Martin hard shell case but in need of some repair, should still finish at $1,000-$1,500;
A German 1985 Hofner bass viola having a hollow viola-style body with spruce and flame maple sides and backed in a sunburst finish, not working but in good overall condition, is expected to make $500-$800. Also, a 1978 Vincent Bach Stradivarius model 43 trumpet, brass, with a single silver first trigger and valves topped with mother of pearl buttons, should breeze to $800-$1,200.
Lawrence Clark was a prominent Manhattan attorney and multi-instrumentalist. He enjoyed a lifelong passion for the creation of music and the craftsmanship of musical instruments. His collection includes the acquisitions of a discerning collector and the cherished discoveries of an accomplished practitioner. He passed away in New York City in April of 2016, at the age of 72.
Wherever Mr. Clark traveled, he would visit the local musical instrument store in search of the next treasure for his collection. His love of music included encouraging future generations of musicians, serving on the Board of Trustees at the Professional Children's School in Manhattan and influencing his sons, Gregory and Timothy, to pursue musical instruction, which both did.
The auction will begin promptly at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time, with previews scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9-5; Friday, Feb. 26, from noon to 9 pm; and Saturday, the Feb. 25, the date of sale, from 9 am until the first gavel falls at 12 noon. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, eBay and Auctionzip.com, along with Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' app available on GooglePlay and the Apple Store, or at bidlive.bruneauandco.com.
In addition to live and internet bidding, phone and absentee (or left) bids will also be accepted.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the fine art auction scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, starting promptly at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time, visit www.bruneauandco.com. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers via e-mail, send the e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com.
