February 2017





Play for Peace Announces the 2017 Feast for Peace

Annual dinner will raise funds for the Chicago-based nonprofit and support its mission to bring peace to children in communities in conflict around the world.
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Play for Peace, a Chicago-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has announced its annual Feast for Peace event, a Mardi-Gras themed charity dinner to be held on March 9, 2017. The event will take place at Belvedere Banquets in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and will include a family style dinner and cocktails, a silent auction, interactive activities, live entertainment, and music from DJ Kim Amling of Chicago's Best Entertainment.The Feast will showcase Play for Peace's mission to bring together children, youth, and organizations in communities in conflict, using cooperative play to create laughter, compassion, and peace. Furthermore, it will serve to assist the organization with its programs and clubs in more than 12 countries worldwide.

The event is open to anyone interested in raising funds for the organization, meeting members of the Play for Peace community, and enjoying a festive night out—complete with beads and masks—in an elegant venue in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

The 2016 Feast for Peace had a turnout of more than 130 guests and raised over $25,000 for the organization. This year, Play for Peace hopes to raise $30,000, and all proceeds will support the organization's work and its clubs and programs around the world.

Tickets are available via the Play for Peace website:http://www.playforpeace.org/events/feast-for-peace-2017.

Contact
Lauren Rubino
***@playforpeace.org
Source:
Email:***@playforpeace.org Email Verified
