Play for Peace Announces the 2017 Feast for Peace
Annual dinner will raise funds for the Chicago-based nonprofit and support its mission to bring peace to children in communities in conflict around the world.
The event is open to anyone interested in raising funds for the organization, meeting members of the Play for Peace community, and enjoying a festive night out—complete with beads and masks—in an elegant venue in Chicago's northwest suburbs.
The 2016 Feast for Peace had a turnout of more than 130 guests and raised over $25,000 for the organization. This year, Play for Peace hopes to raise $30,000, and all proceeds will support the organization's work and its clubs and programs around the world.
Tickets are available via the Play for Peace website:http://www.playforpeace.org/
Contact
Lauren Rubino
***@playforpeace.org
