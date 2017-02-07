News By Tag
Independent recording artist Appointed's inspiring journey to 5 gospel music award nominations
Appointed is signed to Fly Away Records where she acts as the C.E.O.. She expresses her trust in the Lord through the songs that she writes. Appointed is passionate about bringing glory to the Lord through all that she does.
"Wow and wow. I am a finalist, yes, a finalist in the Radio Alliance Awards for Female Vocalist of The Year Contemporary, Radio Show Of the Year and Internet TV Station Of The Year. Yay! And in the S & M Gospel Indie Awards, my nomination categories are Female Artist of The Year Contemporary and Artist of The Year Contemporary. I am so amazed, I tell you , amazed," continues Appointed.
Appointed's journey is weaved in defeat and dominion. Early on she endured the affects of negative labeling, poor self esteem and loneliness. As a homeless teenager and as a very young adult, Appointed was tormented by depression, dejection and the longing to die by her own hands. From time to time she would attend church service during special holidays, like Easter and Christmas but without the knowledge of the fact that Christ died for her sins.
During her mother's illness and subsquent death, Appointed found the love and comfort of the only Living GOD. She answered the call to share her new found faith through creating and recording music that is Christ centered which has lead to her being honored to pastor a church, recieve ministry invites, interviews, spotlight features, gospel music awards and gospel music award nominations. Her story is an inspiring tale of how the Lord can use anybody for His purpose.
Next, Appointed plans to release a new single, titled Go On. She is also slated to launch the Spin Awards, an event developed to honor those who spin the gospel message. Her syndicated television and radio show, At Home With Appointed (AHWA) is now available on several outlets that include KDOM Broadcasting, Centertainment Radio, PrayzeFest Radio, CE Radio and the VSC Network.
If you would like to interview Appointed contact UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com. To learn more about Appointed, go to www.appointed.mobi. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/
About Appointed
Appointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that ranges from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere and creative - with rich background vocals that have a mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www.appointed.mobi and stop by the AHWA show at www.ahwa.info.
About the Radio Alliance Awards
The Radio Alliance Awards, are presented by The Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance (IGARA). Designed to celebrate the Arts in Worship, it is a noteworthy achievement created to give honor and recognition for talent, relentless hard work, dedication and commitment by members of the independent artist community who are active in ministry and are actively supporting their local ministries. www.igaraa.com/
About the S & M Gospel Indie Awards
With the vision to honor independent artists nationwide and let the independent artists get exposure and recognition, Stephanie McDonald, the founder and CEO, started the S & M Gospel Indie Awards in 2014. She felt the need to appreciate independent artists, which is the main reason for the awards show. The S & M Gospel Indie Awards has showcased some of the top Indie Artists. The show will soon be televised online through the VSC TV Show.
