Independent recording artist Appointed's inspiring journey to 5 gospel music award nominations

Appointed is signed to Fly Away Records where she acts as the C.E.O.. She expresses her trust in the Lord through the songs that she writes. Appointed is passionate about bringing glory to the Lord through all that she does.

-- Life has not been without a considerable number of challenges for independent Christian recording artist Appointed. From an abusive awkward childhood to an agonized adulthood, Appointed, by faith has crossed over the Jordan and Red Sea to five gospel music award nominations, three in theand two in the"Wow and wow. I am a finalist, yes, a finalist in the Radio Alliance Awards forand Internet TV Station Of The Year. Yay! And in the S & M Gospel Indie Awards, my nomination categories areandI am so amazed, I tell you , amazed," continues Appointed.Appointed's journey is weaved in defeat and dominion. Early on she endured the affects of negative labeling, poor self esteem and loneliness. As a homeless teenager and as a very young adult, Appointed was tormented by depression, dejection and the longing to die by her own hands. From time to time she would attend church service during special holidays, like Easter and Christmas but without the knowledge of the fact that Christ died for her sins.During her mother's illness and subsquent death, Appointed found the love and comfort of the only Living GOD. She answered the call to share her new found faith through creating and recording music that is Christ centered which has lead to her being honored to pastor a church, recieve ministry invites, interviews, spotlight features, gospel music awards and gospel music award nominations. Her story is an inspiring tale of how the Lord can use anybody for His purpose.Next, Appointed plans to release a new single, titled. She is also slated to launch the, an event developed to honor those who spin the gospel message. Her syndicated television and radio show, At Home With Appointed (AHWA) is now available on several outlets that includeIf you would like to interview Appointed contact UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com. To learn more about Appointed, go to www.appointed.mobi. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ Appointend . Appointed is booked by UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com.About AppointedAppointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that ranges from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere and creative - with rich background vocals that have a mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www.appointed.mobi and stop by the AHWA show at www.ahwa.info About the Radio Alliance AwardsThe Radio Alliance Awards, are presented by The Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance (IGARA). Designed to celebrate the Arts in Worship, it is a noteworthy achievement created to give honor and recognition for talent, relentless hard work, dedication and commitment by members of the independent artist community who are active in ministry and are actively supporting their local ministries. www.igaraa.com/About the S & M Gospel Indie AwardsWith the vision to honor independent artists nationwide and let the independent artists get exposure and recognition, Stephanie McDonald, the founder and CEO, started the S & M Gospel Indie Awards in 2014. She felt the need to appreciate independent artists, which is the main reason for the awards show. The S & M Gospel Indie Awards has showcased some of the top Indie Artists. The show will soon be televised online through the VSC TV Show.