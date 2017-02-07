 
Industry News





Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Queens Chamber of Commerce

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Celtic traditions with great food and entertainment, a live band, Irish step dancers, great networking and more!  Join us for a fun-filled luncheon with special keynote speaker, Michael J. Dowling.

Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue.  In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals.  Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years.  He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo.  He is also the 2017 Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Location:

Terrace on the Park
52-11 111th St.
Flushing, NY

Time:  11:30 AM Registration and Working
12:00 Noon Luncheon and Program

Registration and Sponsorship: http://www.queenschamber.org/events/St-Patrick%27s-Day-An...
Tags:Queens Chamber of Commerce, Michael J Dowling, St Patricks Day
Industry:Business
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
