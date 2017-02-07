News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Queens Chamber of Commerce
Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue. In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals. Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years. He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo. He is also the 2017 Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Location:
Terrace on the Park
52-11 111th St.
Flushing, NY
Time: 11:30 AM Registration and Working
12:00 Noon Luncheon and Program
Registration and Sponsorship:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017