Why HTML eBay Listing Templates work to boost your eBay sales
eBay templates are now a must for every eBay seller who want to make their listings look professional.
Everyone knows that in business you need an edge. For years sellers on eBay have tried various ways to get above their competition, often undercutting their pricing by pennies, or using different image variations to get noticed.
Many eBay sellers on eBay are moving up the gears and focusing on their eBay descriptions to boost their conversion rates. Whilst their competitors have bland boring black text on a white background, many sellers are converting to using professional design services to produce a professional design for their eBay store or eBay listings.
Whilst over the years this method has been costly, it has been proven to increase conversion rate as the trust rating for the customer significantly increases as the seller appears 'more professional and likely to send the goods' than the others. Of course, this conversion only works well if other correct procedures like writing a decent copy and uploading sleek photos are adhered to. But nevertheless, eBay listing templates are quickly becoming a secret weapon for eBay sellers all over the world.
Over in a little county called Essex in the United Kingdom, a double-award winning website designer seems to have seized upon the eBay listing template idea with both hands. Instead of offering just a custom design service, this company have produced a series of stunning, unique eBay listing templates and put them for sale directly on their website. These templates differ from many of the 'free' templates out there and most are literally design masterpieces.
So c'mon then… how much I hear you ask. Well believe it or not, if you go to a standalone designer, you will pay at least £25 an hour for their time. Often these templates take 4-5 hours per design so you could land up paying anywhere between one hundred to even one hundred and fifty pounds.
With this eBay templates website, the templates are available immediately, comply with those new 'active content' rules for listing designs and can be used an unlimited amount of times with just one purchase! The price is absolutely amazing. Prices for the templates (depending on which one you like) start from just 99p. No, seriously!
The reason the eBay listing templates are that cheap is because they sell them over and over again. Instead of making £100 from one customer, they plan to sell the template over one hundred times in order to make their revenue. Not only does that mean that eBay sellers get huge value for money and can appear like professional sellers in their listings, but they can do it on a very small budget too!
At the time of this article being published I can see that eBay Templates currently have published eight different designs. After speaking with the owner, they are aiming to release a new eBay listing design template at least once per week.
I definitely recommend checking out this resource if you sell on eBay as it is really good value for money and can be used by a complete newbie with no coding knowledge. To install the eBay listing template it literally is a simple cut and paste. No messing with codes, activations or anything, which is great!
If you get some time and you are serious about selling on eBay then check out eBay Templates at www.ebaytemplates.co.uk. Then come back to this article and give me a little thank you and follow if you would be so kind.
Ian Colley
***@ircdirect.co.uk
