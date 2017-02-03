Country(s)
IPD Announces New Repair Parts for Caterpillar® C18 Engines
IPD Cylinder Kits for C18 engines feature IPDSteel® friction welded pistons. This innovative piston design is exclusively available in the aftermarket only from IPD. Features include heat treated steel for hardness and durability, and a special proprietary coating for protection and friction reduction. All IPDSteel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA).
IPD kits also include a unique IPDSteel Cylinder Liner. Features include high tensile seamless steel construction with a uniform precision hone for proper break-in, oil control, and extended piston ring life.
This new IPD kit for Cat® C18 engines (PLG3294509)
"IPD is the market leader for Caterpillar C-Series aftermarket replacement engine parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "IPD is the only real alternative to the dealer for most C-Series engines that use friction-welded pistons. We recognize a need in the market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective replacement parts, and IPDSteel pistons are the preferred choice for quality and savings."
About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
About IPDSteel®
IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.
*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar®
Contact
IPD Sales & Marketing
310-530-1900
sales@ipdparts.com
