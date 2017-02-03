IPD Announces New Repair Parts for Caterpillar® C18 Engines

1 2 C18 Cylinder Kit C18 powered marine application

-- Industrial Parts Depot (IPD), a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the launch of a new replacement parts for marine applications powered by Caterpillar C18 engines.IPD Cylinder Kits for C18 engines featureSteel® friction welded pistons. This innovative piston design is exclusively available in the aftermarket only from IPD. Features include heat treated steel for hardness and durability, and a special proprietary coating for protection and friction reduction. AllSteel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA).IPD kits also include a uniqueSteel Cylinder Liner. Features include high tensile seamless steel construction with a uniform precision hone for proper break-in, oil control, and extended piston ring life.This new IPD kit for Cat® C18 engines (PLG3294509)fits a wide range of marine applications, including Cat engine serial numbers C1J, GPT, GPS, NAX, and WKB (and more). IPD also offers repair parts for Caterpillar C18 engines used in mining, construction, and industrial applications."IPD is the market leader for Caterpillar C-Series aftermarket replacement engine parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "IPD is the only real alternative to the dealer for most C-Series engines that use friction-welded pistons. We recognize a need in the market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective replacement parts, and IPDSteel pistons are the preferred choice for quality and savings."Links:# # #Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*Steel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.