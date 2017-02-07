News By Tag
Live Concert "The Real Inauguration Concert that America was Hoping for on Inauguration Day"
"EBA Music Live has made it official! hosting an unprecedented 3-Day Spring Festival Concert!
The Unite America, 3-Day Spring Festival Concert boasts a host of invited guest speakers from the Media, Movie and Entertainment industry as well as A-list Recording Artists from across the country who refused to perform at the Jan 20, 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Although this is a peaceful event, it will by no means have the force of a flute but of a loud trumpet. The participants are coming ready, they're Voicing It because they know that closed mouths don't get fed.
The primary goal of the event is to send an unwavering message to the Trump Administration that our United voices (the Woman's March, Breast Cancer Awareness, Doctors Without Borders, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, among others) matter and will not be stifled by the New Administration.
General Information:
The festival opens daily from March 24, 2017 - March 26, 2017 at 8:00am. On March 25, 2017, a celebrity Red Carpet that is open to the public rolls out at 1:00pm followed by invited guests speakers and the live concert at 4:00pm PST. For those who are unable to attend the live performances, they will have an opportunity to see it simulcast the same day at select movie theatres worldwide. Information on select movie theatre locations and times in your area, visitwww.UniteAmericaUSA.com. Also, the show will be recorded and broadcast on a future date, Post-Unite America, 3-Day Spring Festival Concert by a Local Network. For details visit www.UniteAmericaUSA.com.
A Carnival with games and rides for children of all ages and food vendors will be ongoing during the Unite America, 3-Day Spring Festival Concert. This is an event you don't want to miss!
Participate to make Unite America an eventful and memorable weekend for all! A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to educational programs that focus on at risk children, Autism Awareness, Breast Cancer, & Colon Cancer awareness.
For vendor space inquiries please contact info@ebamusic.com.
EBA Music Live presents this event to Inspire and Empower the American People.
Lisa Thomas
Cell Number: Tel 1 (818) 441-3506
***@ebamusic.com
