VCPWA receives grant funding to capture stormwater for groundwater recharge in Piru

-- The Ventura County Public Works Agency Watershed Protection District's (VCPWA WPD) proposed Piru Stormwater Capture for Groundwater Recharge project was selected for funding of $455,837 by the State Water Resources Control Board under Proposition 1 Storm Water Grant Program, Round 1. The project, which will be a collaborative effort with the United Water Conservation District (UWCD), is one of 27 statewide projects to receive an award from the total $105 million grant fund for this round of funding.The proposed project will capture runoff from 123 acres in the unincorporated Ventura County community of Piru to remove sediment, trash and other pollutants. Approximately 38.5 acre feet per year of runoff will be captured using the existing storm drain system. The captured runoff will then be conveyed to the northern 26 acres of the existing, inactive UWCD Piru Spreading Grounds, for recharge of the Piru groundwater basin."This is a unique opportunity for Piru community to gain cost-effective, long-term, and sustainable recharge of groundwater with minimal design and construction efforts" said Ewelina Mutkowska, Stormwater Program Manager."Collaboration with other agencies, municipalities and stakeholders is key to developing new and affordable water resources for the county and a top priority for United Water Conservation District," added Mauricio E. Guardado, Jr., General Manager of UWCD. "We look forward to working with Ewelina and the Ventura County Public Works team on recharging the groundwater of the Piru basin."The proposed project will provide dual benefits of water quality improvement, compliance with Clean Water Act, and long-term sustainable water supply enhancement. By utilizing existing infrastructure and making a few modification, this project will meet federal and state requirements in the most cost effective manner. Construction is anticipated in summer of 2018.