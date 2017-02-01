News By Tag
Western Australia Post Mining Boom Major Projects
The $2 billion Forrestfield Airport Link development, under construction in Western Australia, has had an additional $490 million Federal investment towards the improvement. The project will connect Perth's eastern suburbs to the CBD with completion slated for 2020.
Jointly funded by the Australian and Western Australian governments, the project will see three new stations at Belmont, Airport Central and Forrestfield.
This significant transport project for the State aims to increase public transport options for the eastern suburbs, improving access between the city and Perth Airport. It will also drive development in surrounding areas which is expected to benefit local residents.
Major projects and transport infrastructure projects for the State will be profiled at the 8th Annual WA Major Projects Conference 2017. Forrestfield-
The transport sector continues to be a major priority for the state with the Western Australian Government also investing $1.8 billion in key roads and public transport infrastructure. The State Government's Transport @ 3.5 million plan sets forth a vision for the next generation of Perth's transport network.
The long-term plan for the city's transport future looks at how the network can efficiently sustain a growing population, which is approaching 3.5 million and beyond. The plan aims to accommodate the transport requirements of an additional 1.4 million people.
Taking into consideration future living and working hubs, a flexible transport system is in order for the city. The plan provides a framework for a transport network which can keep people and freight moving as the city continues to expand.
Focusing on access to jobs, universities and schools, on a broader scale, the plan seeks to ensure that Perth continues to be known as one of the most liveable cities in the world.
WA Department of Transport, Managing Director, Graeme Doyle will discuss transport infrastructure priorities for Western Australia at the WA Major Projects Conference.
A new high-rise development could transform Perth's skyline, with a new World Trade Centre proposed for the city. Designed by Woods Bagot, the $1.85 billion complex is envisioned as a 75-storey mixed-use tower that would include apartments, a shopping precinct, a convention centre, a hotel and office spaces. The developer, World Trade Centre Perth, will manage the complex's commercial activities.
Principal of Woods Bagot, Grant Boshard will discuss the exciting new proposal at the WA Major Projects Conference.
