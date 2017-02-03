Country(s)
DAYBREAK EMBRACE Releases Hot New Video and Single "The Moment"
Says Kenny Figueroa (guitar), "The Moment" is a tribute to the fans and family gained on a cross-continent journey full of love, life and loud music." Added bassist Ryan "Fry" Dorries "We realize that we are living dreams right now because of your love and support."
Along with the release of the "The Moment" on
The band has released an accompanying video highlighting some of their overseas performance at Woodstock Poland 2016. It includes pounding live shots of D.E. crushing it on stage. As well as behind the scenes B roll, shot by the guys themselves. Even if you've never heard Daybreak Embrace... If your a fan of music, bands, or festivals...you'll find yourself watching this video more then once..
Daybreak Embrace is set to perform in support of "The Moment"...along with other new material the band has coming down the pike for 2017..
This is The Moment...
