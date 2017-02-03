 

DAYBREAK EMBRACE Releases Hot New Video and Single "The Moment"

 
DAYBREAK EMBRACE James Wamsley "And there was a moment..I long for that moment"
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Daybreak Embrace is seriously bringing it to the table with their new song "The Moment". This tune will ring true for many passionate about something...or someone... road warriors, rock'n'rollers, and fans alike.. With emotion laced lyrics, an endearing melody, and searing solos..Along with a vibe that just pulls you in...The Moment has got some chops!

  Says Kenny Figueroa (guitar), "The Moment" is a tribute to the fans and family gained on a cross-continent journey full of love, life and loud music." Added bassist Ryan "Fry" Dorries "We realize that we are living dreams right now because of your love and support."

Along with the release of the "The Moment" on

Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-moment-single/id120...

cdbaby https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/daybreakembrace6

spotify  https://play.spotify.com/artist/0367tx3GB3VLh2jZ2PDVYN

**And everywhere digital music is distributed.

 The band has released an accompanying video highlighting some of their overseas performance at Woodstock Poland 2016. It includes pounding live shots of D.E. crushing it on stage. As well as behind the scenes B roll, shot by the guys themselves. Even if you've never heard Daybreak Embrace... If your a fan of music, bands, or festivals...you'll find yourself watching this video more then once..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBCOGjS8HAA



   Daybreak Embrace is set to perform in support of "The Moment"...along with other new material the band has coming down the pike for 2017..

  This is The Moment...

https://www.facebook.com/daybreakembraceDaybreakEmbrace.com

http://daybreakembrace.com/

