HOPE Clubhouse celebrates inaugural Hands of Hope Award recipients

Award will bear the names of community supporters John & "Kappy" King
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The public is invited to attend the inaugural Hands of Hope Award donor appreciation dinner and benefit hosted by HOPE Clubhouse of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates River Pavilion. The event will include a silent auction, live music, buffet, cash bar and the presentation of the inaugural John and Kathryne King Hands of Hope Award.

John and Kathryne "Kappy" King will receive the Hands of Hope Award, which honors HOPE Clubhouse supporters who given generously of their time, talent and personal resources in addition to monetary contributions. In subsequent years, the Hands of Hope Award will continue to be named after its first recipients and include the inscription: "In recognition and appreciation of your selfless contributions and enduring dedication to our community of support for adults living with mental illness in Southwest Florida."

The Kings have been instrumental in the founding and continued operation of the local HOPE Clubhouse, which is dedicated to helping people with mental illness lead lives of dignity, respect and acceptance. It was founded on the belief that recovery from mental illness is possible with the help of the community, and is funded in part by a $1 million endowment fund created by the Kings in 2010.

Executive Director James Wineinger said, "In future years we will select those supporters in our community that have been instrumental in advocating for better mental health care and support systems for adults living with mental illness in Southwest Florida. Our team came up with the name, 'Hands of Hope' to recognize those who not only help financially, but also aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and do the work that is needed.  John and Kappy have certainly done that for Hope Clubhouse and continue to help us in so many ways."

Reservations for the Hands of Hope Awards dinner are required by Feb. 6, and can be secured with a donation of $50 by calling (239) 267-1777 (tel:(239)%20267-1777)or emailing info@hopeclubhouse.org.

About Hope Clubhouse

Hope Clubhouse is a community of support for adults living with a mental illness in Southwest Florida providing opportunities for meaningful work, education, friendships and access to housing. Hope Clubhouse is a 501(c)3 organization located at 3602 Broadway Ave., Fort Myers, Florida 33907. Call (239) 267-1777 or visit www.hopeclubhouse.org to donate or for more information.
