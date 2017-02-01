News By Tag
Rentokil Steritech Completes Acquisition Of Allgood Services Of Georgia, Inc
World's Largest Commercial Pest Control Company Expands Presence in Southeast Through Acquisition
The acquisition brings 13 branch offices covering northern and coastal Georgia plus eastern Tennessee and a team of 260 colleagues including 140 pest control specialists. The company offers residential and commercial pest control, as well as termite, mosquito, bed bug, and wildlife control. All current employees will stay on and the existing leadership will remain in place to run the operations going forward to ensure the smoothest transition for all customers.
"We are very excited to have acquired Allgood Pest Solutions of Duluth, Georgia. The addition of such a quality team serving the key Southeast market allows us to strengthen both our residential and commercial capabilities,"
"This move marks the start of a great partnership with Rentokil Steritech and we are thrilled to join forces with such a well-run and growth oriented organization,"
For additional information on Rentokil Steritech and its family of regional pest control brands in the United States, please visit www.rentokil-
Lance Tullius, LR Tullius, Inc., represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Allgood Services of Georgia, Inc.
About Rentokil Steritech
Rentokil Steritech is part of Rentokil North America. The company, which also owns regional pest control brands Western Exterminator, Presto-X Pest Control and Ehrlich Pest Control, provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S. and Canada through its expertly trained team of technicians. Rentokil Steritech's approach focuses on a technician/customer partnership to ensure the highest quality pest control service which includes a comprehensive pest management solution encompassing pest control, termite, mosquito, bed bug and nuisance wildlife control, vegetation management, bird management solutions and fumigations. Rentokil North America is a division of Rentokil Initial plc, a leading business services company, operating globally in 66 countries. For more information, visit www.rentokil-
