Industry News





"The Ballad of Pentra (Book Four of the Dulan Archives)"

Fourth Book in Fantasy Series Continues the Adventures of 2 Teens
 
 
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "The Ballad of Pentra"

There once was a lad according to tale

Who dreamed of adventures that would not fail

He remembered the Knights of Es-Soh-En of old

And longed to be like them; to be brave and bold.

But his arm was weak; his eyes unsure

And the demands of battle he could not endure

And so to his books he'd retreat and hide

And all of his dreams he hid inside.

Every world has a forerunner, and for the Lands of Adoni, it was Pentra, a young farmer who dreamed of the Knights of Es-Soh-En. He knew he could never be all that they were. His weak eyes disqualified him from military service. So Pentra dreamed. He wrote. And he collected the stories of his heroes. Then one day everything changed.

In this continuing fantasy series, The Ballad of Pentra (Book Four of the Dulan Archives), brother and sister David and Tanya continue their amazing adventures in the mythical world of the Lands of Adoni.

About the Author: Dennis Knotts was born in Baltimore, but has lived in California since he was 10 years old. He works with insurance to fight fraud.

"Enjoy a lyrical adventure to another universe in the continuing story of the Dulan Archives. We are proud to be the publisher of this enthralling series," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

THE BALLAD OF PENTRA (BOOK FOUR OF THE DULAN ARCHIVES) (ISBN: 978-1-68181-844-3) is now available for $19.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/DennisKnotts or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
