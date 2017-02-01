News By Tag
"The Ballad of Pentra (Book Four of the Dulan Archives)"
Fourth Book in Fantasy Series Continues the Adventures of 2 Teens
There once was a lad according to tale
Who dreamed of adventures that would not fail
He remembered the Knights of Es-Soh-En of old
And longed to be like them; to be brave and bold.
But his arm was weak; his eyes unsure
And the demands of battle he could not endure
And so to his books he'd retreat and hide
And all of his dreams he hid inside.
Every world has a forerunner, and for the Lands of Adoni, it was Pentra, a young farmer who dreamed of the Knights of Es-Soh-En. He knew he could never be all that they were. His weak eyes disqualified him from military service. So Pentra dreamed. He wrote. And he collected the stories of his heroes. Then one day everything changed.
In this continuing fantasy series, The Ballad of Pentra (Book Four of the Dulan Archives), brother and sister David and Tanya continue their amazing adventures in the mythical world of the Lands of Adoni.
About the Author: Dennis Knotts was born in Baltimore, but has lived in California since he was 10 years old. He works with insurance to fight fraud.
"Enjoy a lyrical adventure to another universe in the continuing story of the Dulan Archives. We are proud to be the publisher of this enthralling series," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
