Cape Coral Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its philanthropy award the Tabor Generosi

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cape Coral Community Foundation  is seeking nominations for its annual philanthropy award, the Tabor Generosity Award. Nominees may be full or part-time residents of Lee County who have demonstrated generosity through their actions as well as financial commitments.

"Philanthropy is about more than writing a check for a good cause," says CCCF President & CEO Michael Chatman.  "It's about fully giving of yourself, your time, talent and treasures, in a way that has meaningful impact.  We are blessed to have many true philanthropists in Lee County."

Nominations may be submitted by an individual, a group or through self-nomination.  All nominations will require an essay of up to 300 words describing why the nominee should be elected and explaining how the nominee has demonstrated generosity. One or two letters of recommendation are also requested. Suggestions for a strong nomination:

• Show excitement and enthusiasm for your nominee

• Describe how their efforts have encouraged others

• Explain how the individual serves the mission of the Cape Coral Community Foundation

• Impact matters

The award is named after its first recipient, Elmer Tabor, who was presented this honor in 2007.  The deadline to submit nominations is close of business on Thursday, February 28. The nomination form can be filled out online at CapeCoralCF.org/tabor-awards.html.

The Cape Coral Community Foundation is a nonprofit, community organization created through financial gifts by various generous civic-minded companies and individuals. The organization was formed to help donors make a positive impact on their community and beyond. It works to grow philanthropy and strengthen society by encouraging endowments, addressing the public's needs, and providing community leadership. For more information, call 239-542-5594 (tel:(239)%20542-5594) or visit CapeCoralCF.org.
Cape Coral Community Foundation
