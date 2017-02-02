News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Susan Kuchinskas' SciFi/Mystery Series, FINDER
"When Finder is hired to locate charismatic, green-haired Miraluna Rose, it seems like an easy job: crack into corporate databases, brew up some biologics to enhance his thinking, and get the job done with the help of the Parrot, a bird/dog chimera with the finest traits of both species. However, this simple missing-person case is not as simple as it first appears," said Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.
"Finder discovers that ReMe, a corporation providing medical cloning services, is illegally breeding human/animal chimeras. ReMe sells these exotically beautiful female creatures, branded ArcoTypes, as playthings to the wealthy and ruthless. Miraluna Rose is its finest creation, but she has other ideas: planning a future of freedom for herself and her sisters. In order to fight ReMe, Finder and the Parrot need the aid of a couple of sympathetic AIs, the CEO of the world's largest advertising company, and a posse of highly modified, celebrity-crazed media kids, " Kramer added.
Susan Kuchinskas is a journalist for various science and technology publications. She is also the author of GOING MOBILE: A GUIDE TO REAL-TIME MOBILE APPLICATIONS THAT WORK (CMP Books 2003), and THE CHEMISTRY OF CONNECTION: HOW THE OXYTOCIN RESPONSE CAN HELP YOU FIND TRUST, INTIMACY AND LOVE (New Harbinger 2009). FINDER is an exciting and topical addition to Pandamoon Publishing's growing Science Fiction/Fantasy catalogue that includes HELLO WORLD by Alexandra Tauber and Tiffany Rose, and THE LAST DETECTIVE by Brian Cohn. When asked why she chose Pandamoon Publishing, Susan said, "Pandamoon's lean publishing model and its emphasis on integrating the marketing plan into the publishing process is what attracted me."
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
Contact
Matt Kramer, Director Of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
