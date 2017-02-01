News By Tag
Paul Johnson Drywall Hires Leslie Graham as Controller
Ms. Graham brings to the Paul Johnson Drywall team 17 years of accounting experience and leadership in the multi-family development, construction, and real estate industries. Prior to joining PJD, she spent 13 years at Alliance Residential Company in Phoenix, where she served in various positions such as payroll manager, developing accountant manager, treasurer, and controller. As controller at Alliance Residential Company, Ms. Graham oversaw 156 construction starts, 41,000 units in 12 states and annual production of more than $60 million. Her duties also included managing financial and accounting functions for Investment, development and construction;
"Leslie's impressive experience and talent will help us as we continue to grow our customer base and expand our crews," said Cole Johnson, president of Paul Johnson Drywall. "Our goal is to be continuously innovating and working toward becoming more efficient, while keeping our crews' safety and our customers' satisfaction our top priorities."
Ms. Graham received her Bachelors' of Science degree in accounting from Arizona State University in 1997 and holds an OSHA 10 Certification. She also served as a controller at McRae Group of Companies in Scottsdale and for the multifamily division at D.R. Horton / DHI Communities.
About Paul Johnson Drywall: Established in 1967, PJD is an Arizona-based drywall contractor, and one of the largest in the Southwestern United States with offices in Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott, Arizona; and Las Vegas. The family-owned business has long-been the drywall contractor of choice for the most prominent home builders in the region, providing high-quality drywall and related services for single-family, multi-family and commercial projects across the region. With safety, efficiency, quality and professionalism as its core values, PJD attracts and maintains the best crews, meets deadlines and delivers exceptional craftsmanship, which has established the company's reputation as a leader in the industry. For additional information, visit PaulJohnsonDrywall.com (mailto:debra@
