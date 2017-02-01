 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Carol Sawdey Earns Top 2% Ranking in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nationwide for 3rd Year in Row

 
 
DANVILLE, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- For the 3rd consecutive year, Broker Associate Carol Sawdey of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in San Ramon, CA has earned the Chairman's Circle Gold agent award given to those who rank in the top 2% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of over 42,000 agents.

"This continues to be a testament to Carol's hard work, genuine caring and unwavering commitment to her client's best interests," said Broker-Owner Gretchen Pearson.

One of the San Francisco East Bay's premier agents, Carol Sawdey has been a Broker Associate with Drysdale Properties since 2008. Working from offices in Danville and Blackhawk, her team serves the San Ramon Valley as well as the greater East Bay for her clients. She is certified and specializes in Luxury Homes, Corporate Relocation and Bank Owned Properties. She has used her love of interior design to become expert at decluttering, staging and showcasing homes so they sell quickly and over expected sales price. Working with buyers, her passion is finding that home they really fall in love with. Her high energy, full service team is committed to providing exceptional service on every real estate transaction and pride themselves on "Opening the Door to the American Dream".

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, headquartered in San Ramon, CA, has over 900 agents working out of 35 offices in Northern California and Nevada. The company prides itself in offering best in class technology, tools, processes and services to its agents and their clients.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - when one of the worlds most admired companies puts its name on a real estate sign, that's a sign buyers and sellers want to see.

To learn more about Carol, visit her website at http://carolsawdey.com/.

