News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hidden History of St. Petersburg
Local author Will Michaels will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Will Michaels will be available to sign copies of book
Florida is one of the most visited places in the world, and one of its most visited cities is St. Petersburg. But there's a lot more to the "Sunshine City" than pristine beaches. During his travels to sunny St. Pete, James Brown discovered local jazz artist LeRoy Flemmings Jr. Doc Webb's World's Most Unusual Drug Store attracted customers and spectators from afar. Babe Ruth's longest home run ever was launched from the city. William Straub had a great vision for the area's treasured waterfront park system, and the historic Vinoy Hotel was instrumental in launching the downtown renaissance. City historian Will Michaels explores a wide swath of hidden history in one of Florida's largest cities.
About the Author:
Will Michaels has served as executive director and trustee of the St. Petersburg Museum of History, president of St. Petersburg Preservation, vice-president of the Carter G. Woodson Museum of African American History and a member of the City of St. Petersburg Community Planning and Preservation Commission. He is also the author of The Making of St. Petersburg and a regular contributor to the Northeast Journal.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2501 Tyrone Blvd.
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
When: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse