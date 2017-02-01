 
Timepot launches on Product Hunt to target small and medium companies market

 
 
WARSAW, Poland - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A new web application, Timepot launches today on Product Hunt in response to demand of ergonomic time tracking and better understanding of profits from small and medium agencies sector.

Based in Warsaw, Timepot is a time tracking web application, helping small & medium companies to smoothly track their time and gain full control over billable hours, so they can grow smarter through clearly knowing their team profits.

The value of the growing target market for the new product is hard to estimate. According to Google statistics, every year there are more and more companies searching fo "time tracking software"(+500K queries monthly). However, to succeed Timepot needs to challenge the biggest players and small aspiring companies that have their product already well known on the market.

Timepot makers realized how hard it can be to get teams to track time first hand. Their app shows that logging hours can take just one click. Instead of a daily list of tasks, users get a view of their full week divided into days. It simplifies reporting long or repetitive tasks and monitoring team's progress on weekly basis.

But they aren't only creating a more simple time tracking solution but striving to have agencies understand the true value in team time tracking and the missing profits from not having a good solution in place.

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/timepot

Timepot team used a simple business model, they charge 4$ per user monthly. This makes it one of the most affordable tools on the market.

Over the next months, Timepot plans to launch new features (e.g. automatic time capture), improve user experience based on feedback and further integrate with project management tools.


About Timepot

Timepot is a Time Tracking App, founded by Sparkbit based in Warsaw in 2016 to make it easy for employees to track time and give company owners full control over billable hours, so you can grow smarter through clearly knowing your team profits.

See Timepot at: https://www.timepot.io/
