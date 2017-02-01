News By Tag
Grammy-Winning Dionne Warwick & Berkeley College Kevin Luing Invite You to the Humanitarian Awards
Hosted by Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap, the American Conference on Diversity fundraiser will honor AT&T Chairman & CEO Randall Stephenson, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility CEO Cid Wilson, RWJBarnabas Health, and more on April 6
This year's host is the talented Ericka Dunlap, Miss America 2004 and the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss Florida with the platform of diversity and inclusion.
Proceeds from the Humanitarian Awards dinner will support the American Conference on Diversity's mission to build just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. Our work to fight bias, bigotry, and injustice is needed now more than ever.
"We refuse to allow the sound bites of bigotry emanating from our airwaves divide our great nation," says American Conference on Diversity President and CEO Elizabeth Williams-Riley. "The American Conference on Diversity needs your support to create more courageous spaces in our schools, workplaces, and communities to promote respect and human dignity."
By uniting top executives and community leaders committed to this mission, the American Conference on Diversity aims to raise $300,000 to continue to provide diversity and inclusion services, including the signature Lead for Diversity (http://americanconferenceondiversity.org/
This year's outstanding honorees, shown clockwise from upper left, are:
► Randall L. Stephenson, Chairman & CEO of AT&T (Humanitarian of the Year), boldly tackles race inside and outside of the workplace (top left).
► Cid Wilson, President & CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility – HACR (Diversity & Inclusion Champion), is a global trailblazer for diversity and inclusion in the workplace (top right).
► RWJBarnabas Health (Healthcare) is the most comprehensive healthcare delivery system in New Jersey with a service area covering five million people. The CEO of RWJBarnabas Health is Barry Ostrowsky (center right).
► Mildred Scott, Middlesex County Sheriff (Law Enforcement), is the first female Sheriff in Middlesex County and the first African-American Sheriff in the state of New Jersey (bottom right).
► Dr. Pamela Thomas, Principal at OIC of America's, Career and Academic Development Institute (Bridge Builder), ischanging the lives of under-credited youth in Camden, NJ, and Philadelphia (bottom left).
► Nicolas A. Ferroni, Union High School Teacher (Diversity in Education Champion Award), was named one of the most influential teachers in the country (center left).
Event Co-chairs Dionne Warwick and Kevin Luing were Humanitarian Award winners in 2015 and 2016, respectively, for their deep commitment to diversity and inclusion. Dinner sponsors include: Verizon, BASF, L'Oréal USA, Investors Bank, New Jersey Resources, NJM Insurance Company, PSEG, Genova Burns, PNC Bank, and Prudential Financial.
In addition to networking, dining, and entertainment, this year's fundraiser will include a silent auction and prizes. The annual event will kick off with a stellar cocktail and networking reception at 6 p.m. at the spectacular Pleasantdale Château (757 Eagle Rock Avenue, West Orange, NJ 07052).
Seats are limited! To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or make auction item donations, contact Gala Coordinator Barbara Getze at bgetze@aol.com or (800) 626-8097 today. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
About the American Conference on Diversity
The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Gail Zoppo
732-745-9330
gail@americanconferenceondiversity.org
