February 2017
Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC Add Two Staff Accountants

Share this: Donna Mealor, CPA and Anthony Lupoli have joined Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC as staff accountants.
 
 
Anthony Lupoli has joined Keyes Stange & Wooten as a staff accountant.
Anthony Lupoli has joined Keyes Stange & Wooten as a staff accountant.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Local accounting firm, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC, is pleased to announce that Donna Mealor, CPA, and Anthony Lupoli have recently joined the firm.

Donna Mealor is a CPA and is a staff accountant with the firm. She is a graduate of the University of West Florida with a BSBA in Accounting and a graduate of the University of Southern California with a Masters in Taxation.

Anthony Lupoli has also joined the firm as a staff accountant. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of Central Florida, having earned a BSBA in Accounting.

Since 1978 Keyes, Stange & Wooten has been offering services such as tax planning and preparation, accounting services, wealth transfer and asset preservation planning, business consulting and succession planning, and fiduciary services.

Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3.  For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.

Pictured: Anthony Lupoli. No photo is available for Donna Mealor.

