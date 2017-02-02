News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC Add Two Staff Accountants
Share this: Donna Mealor, CPA and Anthony Lupoli have joined Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC as staff accountants.
Donna Mealor is a CPA and is a staff accountant with the firm. She is a graduate of the University of West Florida with a BSBA in Accounting and a graduate of the University of Southern California with a Masters in Taxation.
Anthony Lupoli has also joined the firm as a staff accountant. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of Central Florida, having earned a BSBA in Accounting.
Since 1978 Keyes, Stange & Wooten has been offering services such as tax planning and preparation, accounting services, wealth transfer and asset preservation planning, business consulting and succession planning, and fiduciary services.
Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3. For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.
___________
Pictured: Anthony Lupoli. No photo is available for Donna Mealor.
Contact
Keyes, Stange & Wooten
***@kswcpafirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse