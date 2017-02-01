News By Tag
Walker's Legacy Announces Prospectus Online Business Accelerator Spring 2017 Cohort
After the launch of its 9-week business development-training program, Walker's Legacy announces the 75 participants in its PROSPECTUS Online Business Accelerator Spring cohort.
Coming from a variety of business backgrounds, the 2017 Spring cohort is comprised of female entrepreneurs in the fields of beauty, health and wellness, technology, communications, and much more. These participants collaborate virtually to learn how to take their businesses to the next level and receive first hand advice from thought leaders in their industries. The training program provides solutions to problems and teaches participants on how to overcome obstacles specific to their industry.
Throughout their matriculation in the program, participants are entered into a national pitch competition with a grand prize of $5,000 to assist in the growth of their company. For the competition, companies such as Google, Kiva Zip, and Wells Fargo among others partnered with Walker's Legacy to help these business women take their endeavors to the next level. The PROSPECTUS program provides resources and an extensive network aimed at promoting the success of minority women in business.
For more information on the PROSPECTUS Accelerated Business Development Program, please visit http://www.walkerslegacy.com or e-mail at info@walkerslegacy.com
About Walker's Legacy: Founded in 2009, Walker's Legacy is a professional collective committed to the empowerment and support of women of color in business. Its dynamic programming promotes the career advancement, skill sets, and network of women in business and women entrepreneurs. Women who engage Walker's Legacy are women who aspire to start their own businesses, or are looking to enhance their knowledge of achieving success in corporate America and their network of like-minded progressive women.
