Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


CENTURY 21 Commonwealth Realtor Meg Steere hosts "Rogue One" showing for clients

Rents Chestnut Hill theater on opening day of release of the latest Star Wars movie.
 
 
WATERTOWN, Mass. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Meg Steere, a Realtor® in the Watertown office of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth (http://commonmoves.com), a leading resource for home buyers and sellers throughout Eastern Massachusetts, treated clients and their families to the December 17th opening day of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Steere, with help from three sponsors, (Law Office of Kelly T. Gallagher, guaranteed Rate® Shant Banosian and Safeguard Home Inspection LLC) rented the entire Chestnut Hill Superlux and despite the snowy weather, the entire 98 seat theater was filled for the 10 a.m. showing.

"It was the first snowstorm of the season and a bit of a workout for people to get to the theater by 10 a.m. but we had a packed house and a great time," said Steere, with CENTURY 21 for the past six years.

This was not the first time that Steere, a resident of West Newton, has hosted a creative client appreciation event.  She annually schedules a "keep in touch with" outing, always with "tremendous response."

"I've done a movie event five years in a row; people are used to receiving an invitation," said Steere, who has earned the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award for superior customer service performance on numerous consecutive years.  "It's a fun way to stay in touch with clients and let them know how much I appreciate working with them."

George Patsio, Founding Partner of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, said "We are proud of the efforts and initiatives that our agents undertake in order to show additional value to our clients and associates. Meg is a talented and accomplished real estate professional and we thank her for all of her great efforts."

About Meg Steere

Meg Steere graduated from Ithaca College cum laude with a degree in communications.

Steere, who is the #1 sales agent in her office and #32 in New England, is a recipient of Century 21's Quality Service Pinnacle Award for superior performance in customer service numerous years in a row and has also won the Centurion award for number of houses sold in a year for 2013 - 2016.

She is an outdoor, sports-oriented person. In college, she played on a nationally ranked varsity softball team. Later she climbed to the top of Mt. Rainier (the second highest peak in the continental US) and relished three months of wilderness survival training.

In the beginning of her career she participated in the early stages of the e-commerce revolution designing websites for Fortune 500 companies. She then co-founded a residential remodeling company focused on quality craftsmanship as well as customer service. In this work, she did everything from framing walls, designing kitchens and bathrooms to building high end cabinetry.

About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth

Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts.  The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems.  CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, agents and staff.  In 2015 alone, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.3 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises.  CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 450 agents, and 21 locations in addition to a Regional Support Center in Natick, MA. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's Watertown office is located at 161 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown. For more information, please visit http://commonmoves.com.
