'Shark Tank' business guru speaks to Thiel College National Society of Leadership and Success

Thiel College hosts video speaker broadcast featuring "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Thiel College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success will host a video speaker broadcast featuring Barbara Corcoran, star of ABC's Emmy Award-winning show "Shark Tank," tonight at 7 p.m. in the Stamm Lecture Hall of the James Pedas Communication Center.

Corcoran is the entrepreneur behind The Corcoran Group, and has authored the bestseller, "Shark Tales: How I turned $1000 into a Billion Dollar Business." She will talk to the group about her "rags-to-riches" journey to success.

The event is free and open to the Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) community.

About Thiel College

Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

