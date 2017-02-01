News By Tag
'Shark Tank' business guru speaks to Thiel College National Society of Leadership and Success
Thiel College hosts video speaker broadcast featuring "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran.
Corcoran is the entrepreneur behind The Corcoran Group, and has authored the bestseller, "Shark Tales: How I turned $1000 into a Billion Dollar Business." She will talk to the group about her "rags-to-riches"
The event is free and open to the Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/)
About Thiel College
Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.
