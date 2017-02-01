News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Film Talk with the Oliver Wolcott Library Staff
Join OWL staff Library Director Ann Marie White, Librarian Patricia Moore, and Library Book Club Liaison Cameron Bove as we share some of our favorite films and television series on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 1:00- 2:30 p.m.
Join OWL staff Library Director Ann Marie White, Librarian Patricia Moore, and Library Book Club Liaison Cameron Bove as we share some of our favorite films and television series. From recent releases to classic films, we'll look at a broad spectrum of genres and styles of film and TV series.
Eighteen films or series will be shared. For each, we'll give a brief story line, share our thoughts on the films or series, and share why you should add them to your list. A list of each film selected, along with who recommended it, will be provided at the talk as well as available for download from our website at its conclusion. After the talk, copies of all of the films and series discussed will be available for check-out!
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse