Film Talk with the Oliver Wolcott Library Staff

Join OWL staff Library Director Ann Marie White, Librarian Patricia Moore, and Library Book Club Liaison Cameron Bove as we share some of our favorite films and television series on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 1:00- 2:30 p.m.

End

-- With so many choices on the new shelves and in our stacks, it can be difficult to find the right film or series to watch! Let us be your personal guide by hearing about what we've been watching.Join OWL staff Library Director Ann Marie White, Librarian Patricia Moore, and Library Book Club Liaison Cameron Bove as we share some of our favorite films and television series. From recent releases to classic films, we'll look at a broad spectrum of genres and styles of film and TV series.Eighteen films or series will be shared. For each, we'll give a brief story line, share our thoughts on the films or series, and share why you should add them to your list. A list of each film selected, along with who recommended it, will be provided at the talk as well as available for download from our website at its conclusion. After the talk, copies of all of the films and series discussed will be available for check-out!All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.