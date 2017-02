BIG Pitch Award Competition Offers $10,000 to Collegiate Innovator

Georgia Southern University College of Business Administration Sponsors Award Competition for Students with Innovative Solutions in Field of Sustainability

-- Ocean Exchange and Georgia Southern University College of Business Administration announce the 2017 BIG Pitch Award Competition for $10,000. They invite undergraduate and graduate student innovators with solutions in the field of sustainability to apply. The BIG Pitch Award is in its third year. Prior winners were from Stanford University and the University of Illinois-Urban/Champaign.Dr. Allen Amason, Dean of the College of Business Administration, commented, "Eight finalists will be selected in early September by a multi-disciplinary team of business and technical leaders. The finalists will be invited to present at Ocean Exchange in Savannah, GA October 8th at the Ocean Exchange event which runs October 8-10, 2017 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.Ocean Exchange is a 501c3 with the sole mission to help advance the adoption of solutions in the field of sustainability, focusing on startup companies with working prototypes. Watch for upcoming announcement of 2017 Ocean Exchange Awards Competition for early stage companies. Key sponsors are Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, Gulfstream, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Southern Company, Georgia Ports Authority, Bunge, and Oceaneering.Find out more about the BIG Pitch competition rules and deadlines at https://www.oceanexchange.org