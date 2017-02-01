 
News By Tag
* Design
* Concrete
* Home Goods
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


IntoConcrete Launches in Europe

Lifestyle Concrete Company Pieces Featured in Ambiente's Prestigious Trend Show
 
 
Global design company IntoConcrete is officially launch
Global design company IntoConcrete is officially launch
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Design
* Concrete
* Home Goods

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Features

CHICAGO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Global design company IntoConcrete is officially launching in Europe at Ambiente 2017. Held in Frankfurt, Germany, from February 10-14, Ambiente is the world's leading international trade fair for table, kitchen and household products, interior design concepts and furnishing accessories. The company will have 2 pieces featured in Trend Show, Ambiente's handpicked selection of new and innovative products.

"It's an honor to have two of our pieces – The CORVI Wine Cooler and the SeeSaw Bowl Set represented in Trend Show at our debut at Ambiente," explained Mario Guagnelli, IntoConcrete CEO and Co-Founder notes. "It's an affirmation of the design leadership we hoped to attain when we founded our company."

IntoConcrete designs, manufactures, and curates modern, elegant and functional home and lifestyle accessories cast in "Lifestyle Concrete" – their proprietary high-performance, lightweight, premium concrete. "Our Lifestyle Concrete, 3D printing, and state-of-the-art molding and advanced casting methods let us push the boundaries to transform sand, water and cement into lightweight and unexpected forms with soft-to-the touch finishes; products that emanate warm, sophisticated and urban modern design," Guagnelli notes.

Featured at Trend Show will be the CORVI Wine Cooler designed by Francisco Corvi of Argentina. Taking advantage of concrete's natural insulating properties, The CORVI (SRP $90.00 USD) is a uniquely elegant and efficient way to keep wine chilled at the table without ice. When not in use, its angled design allows multiples to be stacked together to create a striking display to store wines. Highly giftable, each comes packaged securely in its own ready-to-ship gift box.

Also featured will be the SeeSaw Bowl Set (SRP $260.00 USD) designed by Mikaela Dörfel, IntoConcrete's VP of Product Design. SeeSaw is a versatile, modern and playful collection of 3 vessels that can stand on their own or be grouped together for a dramatic statement. Known for her unique sense of shape, modern lines and attention to subtle detail, Mikaela is an award-winning Finnish tabletop designer who works from her studio in Hamburg Germany and has designed for top international tabletop brands, including Rosenthal, Stelton, Menu and WMF.

See more of IntoConcrete at Ambiente in the LOFT section, Hall 11.0/F49.

About IntoConcrete:
IntoConcrete (http://intoconcrete.com) is a global company with business offices in the US and Italy, design hubs in Germany and Argentina, and a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico. In addition to producing their own line of home and lifestyle accessories, IntoConcrete offers concept-to-market design and manufacturing solutions for select brands, designers, and architects for custom design and fabrication projects.

Contact
Trish Stukbauer
***@gmail.com
End
Source:IntoConcrete
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Design, Concrete, Home Goods
Industry:Consumer
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IE News Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share