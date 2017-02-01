News By Tag
IntoConcrete Launches in Europe
Lifestyle Concrete Company Pieces Featured in Ambiente's Prestigious Trend Show
"It's an honor to have two of our pieces – The CORVI Wine Cooler and the SeeSaw Bowl Set represented in Trend Show at our debut at Ambiente," explained Mario Guagnelli, IntoConcrete CEO and Co-Founder notes. "It's an affirmation of the design leadership we hoped to attain when we founded our company."
IntoConcrete designs, manufactures, and curates modern, elegant and functional home and lifestyle accessories cast in "Lifestyle Concrete" – their proprietary high-performance, lightweight, premium concrete. "Our Lifestyle Concrete, 3D printing, and state-of-the-
Featured at Trend Show will be the CORVI Wine Cooler designed by Francisco Corvi of Argentina. Taking advantage of concrete's natural insulating properties, The CORVI (SRP $90.00 USD) is a uniquely elegant and efficient way to keep wine chilled at the table without ice. When not in use, its angled design allows multiples to be stacked together to create a striking display to store wines. Highly giftable, each comes packaged securely in its own ready-to-ship gift box.
Also featured will be the SeeSaw Bowl Set (SRP $260.00 USD) designed by Mikaela Dörfel, IntoConcrete's VP of Product Design. SeeSaw is a versatile, modern and playful collection of 3 vessels that can stand on their own or be grouped together for a dramatic statement. Known for her unique sense of shape, modern lines and attention to subtle detail, Mikaela is an award-winning Finnish tabletop designer who works from her studio in Hamburg Germany and has designed for top international tabletop brands, including Rosenthal, Stelton, Menu and WMF.
See more of IntoConcrete at Ambiente in the LOFT section, Hall 11.0/F49.
About IntoConcrete:
IntoConcrete (http://intoconcrete.com) is a global company with business offices in the US and Italy, design hubs in Germany and Argentina, and a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico. In addition to producing their own line of home and lifestyle accessories, IntoConcrete offers concept-to-market design and manufacturing solutions for select brands, designers, and architects for custom design and fabrication projects.
