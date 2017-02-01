Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Paintings by Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery from March 2- April 28, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield, Connecticut.