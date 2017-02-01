News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery
Paintings by Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery from March 2- April 28, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield, Connecticut.
Torrington native Joyce Lawton is a self-taught artist who began painting at a very early age. Watercolors and acrylics are her forte. She is well known in the area for her paintings of birds, animals, landscapes, seascapes, children and homes. In addition, she creates custom ceramic tile paintings for backsplashes and showers. Joyce also enjoys teaching acrylic painting. She has shown her work at local venues including Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: March 2- April 28, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse