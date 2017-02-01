 
Industry News





Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Paintings by Marcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery from March 2- April 28, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield, Connecticut.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since her retirement, Marcey has spent more time engaging her creativity through the use of acrylic and, most recently, watercolor paint, attending classes with Rose Petruzzi and Betsy Rogers Knox. Painting fills one facet of Marcey's desire to "craft," and her other means of being creative is through knitting - both mediums incorporating color in expression.

Torrington native Joyce Lawton is a self-taught artist who began painting at a very early age. Watercolors and acrylics are her forte. She is well known in the area for her paintings of birds, animals, landscapes, seascapes, children and homes. In addition, she creates custom ceramic tile paintings for  backsplashes and showers. Joyce also enjoys teaching acrylic painting. She has shown her work at local venues including Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: March 2- April 28, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Oliver Wolcott Library, Marcey Hladik, Joyce Lawton
Non-profit
Litchfield - Connecticut - United States
