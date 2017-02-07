Global businesses continue leasing serviced offices in Iran regardless of PresidentTrump!

TORONTO
reports that demand by the global business community for serviced offices in Tehran, Iran continues unaffected by the recent actions of President Trump and his new administration towards Iran. Globex continues to accept pre-bookings from clients for their upcoming world class Tehran Iran flagship property which will be conveniently located in the affluent commercial business district of North Tehran! Businesses from Asia, Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America continue to push ahead with their plans to expand into the Iran market due to its unparalleled market opportunities. The Iran property is the first of many centres/serviced office facilities to be opened by Globex and their Globex Master Licensee throughout the key markets of Iran. Globex continues to believe that Iran represents one of the most dynamic serviced offices markets in the world with global demand outstripping supply for many years. The upcoming new Globex centre in North Tehran will provide clients with such universally acclaimed Globex offerings as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all common areas and offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client/
workstation;
the most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc. The Globex Tehran centre will offer clients a multitude of offices configured to accommodate 1 to 30 employees. For full pricing and availability details for the Globex Tehran location please contact Globex at globexiran@
