February 2017





Rakshak offers Foldable Ironing Board Ladder Combo

Brings product for home convenience market to meet an existing demand
 
 
MODESTO, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Rakshak  Home Solutions, a division of  Nevada  Broadercasting announced  availability of  Rakshak Ironing Boards cum Home Ladder Combo for US market.

Rakshak Laddy+TM is a combination product which offers the utilities of a home / kitchen step ladder and full size self standing ironing board. It has been created to meet existing demand from home makers who have always wanted to have such convenience particularly in cities where space is very limited.  Laddy+TM gives the homemakers the required reach to the upper shelves of the kitchen without wasting space or running to garage to fetch a ladder every now and then.

Convenience

The biggest reason why home makers like Laddy+TM is the convenience with which Laddy+TM can be kept in-house. Not only you do not need to run to garage to fetch a ladder for kitchen or other home improvement work,  but also it does not take any extra space inside home. "Laddy+TM is perfect, as it fits in between the washer and the wall therefore allows me to access upper shelves perfectly in a bathroom/laundry" said V. Whitman (https://www.amazon.com/gp/pdp/profile/A2QDDHP1AHFJUD/ref=...)  a Laddy+TM customer.

Changing from board to ladder and vice versa is very easy as you have to just roll it 90º depending on the utility. Folding and unfolding is  even easier than standard ironing boards.

Three step Ladder

Laddy+TM  is a stable 3 step ladder which can bear the weight of one person weighing upto 120Kgs (265 Lbs). It offers  a  9.5" x 9" platform at height of 28" which can stand one person. The ladder steps and platform are lined with anti slip pads.

Full size Ironing Board

Laddy+TM  is a full size Ironing board with size: W 49.21" X 13.77" D X 33.08" H  when unfolded as ironing board with built in 12" x 9" iron rest.

Solid steel construction

Laddy+TM  has been constructed using steel pipes and therefore  has a solid construction required for the purpose. This also provides Laddy+TM  a much longer life compared to cheap aluminum ladders which run-out in few months even while standing in garage.

Features

·         Stow away ironing board, step ladder combo

·         Unfolds into a safe ladder which can take a load of upto 120 Kilograms (265 Lbs)

·         Provides a platform of  9.5" x  9" at 28"  height at third step,  enough to take reach of the person standing on platform to ceiling of average height houses

·         Measures at  W 49.2" X 13.8" D X 33.0" H when unfolded as ironing board

·         Integrated 12" x 9"  iron rest suitable for all irons including steam irons

·         1 mm thick wire mesh for sufficient support while ironing

·         5 mm thick foam

·         Weighs only 7 Kilograms (15.4 Lbs)

·         Anti-slip pad lines at each step and platform

·         Solid steel construction for a long life with metallic paint

·         Available in multiple cover prints and colors

Product  Range and  Availability

Rakshak  Laddy+TM  are available in USA  only. The products are available at company's own store at www.rakshakhomesolutions.com and through Amazon (search for Rakshak  Laddy). The store pick up price for Laddy+TM is  $ 70/= only and capped at $ 99 including shipping for contiguous states through the country.

Rakshak Home Solutions

Rakshak Home Solutions is a division of  Nevada Broadercasting Solutions Ltd.  NV Broadercasting makes and imports innovative solutions for professional audio/video segment. It is working on many innovative products for home solutions. Our expertise is bring solutions at competitive prices and supporting with multiple applications.

-x-

