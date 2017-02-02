News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rakshak offers Foldable Ironing Board Ladder Combo
Brings product for home convenience market to meet an existing demand
Rakshak Laddy+TM is a combination product which offers the utilities of a home / kitchen step ladder and full size self standing ironing board. It has been created to meet existing demand from home makers who have always wanted to have such convenience particularly in cities where space is very limited. Laddy+
Convenience
The biggest reason why home makers like Laddy+TM is the convenience with which Laddy+TM can be kept in-house. Not only you do not need to run to garage to fetch a ladder for kitchen or other home improvement work, but also it does not take any extra space inside home. "Laddy+TM is perfect, as it fits in between the washer and the wall therefore allows me to access upper shelves perfectly in a bathroom/laundry"
Changing from board to ladder and vice versa is very easy as you have to just roll it 90º depending on the utility. Folding and unfolding is even easier than standard ironing boards.
Three step Ladder
Laddy+TM is a stable 3 step ladder which can bear the weight of one person weighing upto 120Kgs (265 Lbs). It offers a 9.5" x 9" platform at height of 28" which can stand one person. The ladder steps and platform are lined with anti slip pads.
Full size Ironing Board
Laddy+TM is a full size Ironing board with size: W 49.21" X 13.77" D X 33.08" H when unfolded as ironing board with built in 12" x 9" iron rest.
Solid steel construction
Laddy+TM has been constructed using steel pipes and therefore has a solid construction required for the purpose. This also provides Laddy+TM a much longer life compared to cheap aluminum ladders which run-out in few months even while standing in garage.
Features
· Stow away ironing board, step ladder combo
· Unfolds into a safe ladder which can take a load of upto 120 Kilograms (265 Lbs)
· Provides a platform of 9.5" x 9" at 28" height at third step, enough to take reach of the person standing on platform to ceiling of average height houses
· Measures at W 49.2" X 13.8" D X 33.0" H when unfolded as ironing board
· Integrated 12" x 9" iron rest suitable for all irons including steam irons
· 1 mm thick wire mesh for sufficient support while ironing
· 5 mm thick foam
· Weighs only 7 Kilograms (15.4 Lbs)
· Anti-slip pad lines at each step and platform
· Solid steel construction for a long life with metallic paint
· Available in multiple cover prints and colors
Product Range and Availability
Rakshak Laddy+
Rakshak Home Solutions
Rakshak Home Solutions is a division of Nevada Broadercasting Solutions Ltd. NV Broadercasting makes and imports innovative solutions for professional audio/video segment. It is working on many innovative products for home solutions. Our expertise is bring solutions at competitive prices and supporting with multiple applications.
-x-
Contact
Gaurav Aggarwal
***@nevadabroadercasting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse