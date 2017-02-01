 
News By Tag
* Valentines Day
* Smile
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Celebrate Valentines Day the right way

 
CHICAGO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Its the season of love and EON Clinics would like to wish you and your loved one a very happy Valentines day!

While preparing for your date night, here are a few tips and restaurant suggestions to help you make sure the night is perfectly romantic.

-Rinse your mouth before you smile: There is nothing worse than smiling with a piece of spinach stuck in your teeth.

-Smile and laugh! Dont be afraid to enjoy yourself!: Don't be caught as the only one not showing their beautiful bright smile.

-Feel Confident:  Don't let anything hold you back from feeling confident and comfortable.

-Wear your best: Nothing compliments a nice smile more than a nice outfit.

• Moretti's - Schaumburg, IL
• 90 Miles Cuban Cafe - Lincolnwood, IL
• Kiku Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi lounge- Naperville, IL
• Maple Tree Inn, Blue Island, IL
• La Merenda- Milwaukee, WI

EON Clinics would like to thank you for reading! If you would like more information regarding dental implants, please visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/knowledge-center/dental-health.

Contact
Ashley Walker
***@eonclinics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eonclinics.com Email Verified
Tags:Valentines Day, Smile
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EON Clinics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share