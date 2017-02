Celebrate Valentines Day the right way

Contact

-- Its the season of love and EON Clinics would like to wish you and your loved one a very happy Valentines day!While preparing for your date night, here are a few tips and restaurant suggestions to help you make sure the night is perfectly romantic.-Rinse your mouth before you smile: There is nothing worse than smiling with a piece of spinach stuck in your teeth.-Smile and laugh! Dont be afraid to enjoy yourself!: Don't be caught as the only one not showing their beautiful bright smile.-Feel Confident: Don't let anything hold you back from feeling confident and comfortable.-Wear your best: Nothing compliments a nice smile more than a nice outfit.• Moretti's - Schaumburg, IL• 90 Miles Cuban Cafe - Lincolnwood, IL• Kiku Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi lounge- Naperville, IL• Maple Tree Inn, Blue Island, IL• La Merenda- Milwaukee, WIEON Clinics would like to thank you for reading! If you would like more information regarding dental implants, please visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/ knowledge-center/ dental-health