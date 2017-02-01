 
Webfoot Painting's $15,000 Giveaway Kicked Off January 30, 2017 in Bend, Oregon

Webfoot Painting is looking for a charitable group in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver with painting, carpentry, and/or deck needs to tackle for its annual giveaway, Project Seriou which will award $15,000 of in-kind services.
 
 
BEND, Ore. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Webfoot Painting Co is looking for a local non-profit organization with a painting, carpentry, and/or deck need to tackle for its annual giveaway, Project Serious: Non-Profit Edition, which will award $15,000 of in-kind services. We're alternating years between local charities and local homeowners—next year's contest will benefit a local homeowner. Giving back has been a core tenant of our business since we opened in 2006 and Project Serious is in its eighth year. We love the Central Oregon community and are so proud to be able make this donation to one lucky recipient each year. Co-owner Gavin Hepp shares, "Non-profits have a lot to manage and worry about. With this gift, they can focus their energy and budgets on doing the work that really matters and benefits our community. They give and give each and every day, we love being able to give back to them."

Since our customers are at the center of everything we do, we want to let them and the rest of our community in on our voting process. So, this year, for the first time ever, our current and future customers can vote on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and help us select the top three entries. In addition to moving through to the final company vote, the entrant voted number one on social media will receive an additional company vote, which could be the tie-breaker!

Non-profit organizations in Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, and Sisters are eligible to apply. This year's application process includes both our brief online entry form and a 30 second amateur video—the more creative, the better—that we will post to our social media accounts for voting.

Non-profit organizations can submit their entries online between January 30 and February 17 but remember, the earlier you submit, the more time you'll have to collect votes! Voting will close on March 3 and our company vote where each employee casts their single vote to choose the winner will take place on March 7.

WEBFOOT PAINTING has provided seriously great painting, carpentry, and deck restoration services throughout Central Oregon since 2006. We may specialize in painting, carpentry, and deck maintenance, but we also do all we can to offer a truly unique experience as a whole. Clear communication, thorough bids, and a commitment to building lasting relationships with our clients have set us apart. You can learn more about our services here (http://www.webfootpainting.com/), or we encourage you to give us a call directly (http://www.webfootpainting.com/about-webfoot).

