Miami Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide

 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, Feb 16th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will come to the James L. Knight Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full ofnetworking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/miami/) of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their day-to-day tasks and long-term goals.

Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017miami.sched.com/) andShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/miami-showguide-2017) for their February 16th event. The agenda outlines the events of the day including the topics of the more than 20 free workshops and networking opportunities. Plan your day to get the most out of Small Business Expo.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from

across the Miami area shopping for business resources, developing business

leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  AT&T, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Progressive Commercial, Wells Fargo and Xero; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Public Speaker Mastery Program, Rand Internet Marketing, Smart Money Academy, SignOnTheGo, U4G, Verizon Wireless, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and Ziplocal.

MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall – 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
