Berkeley Graduate Students Win 2016 Fly Fleet Design Competition
WASHINGTON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A team of graduate students from the Berkeley School of Information have won the 2016 Fleet Design Competition. Students from the winning team included: Edward Yip, Divya Garg, Kimberly Bourque, Nimarit Walia, Rishi Jethi, and Riyana Basu.
Fly Fleet, LLC founded the annual design competition to provide university students with an opportunity to identify innovative methods of improving the air travel experience, and to practice product development that focuses on User Experience (UX), Human Factors, and User-Centered Design. The Fleet Design Competition was opened to submissions in October 2016, with final designs submitted in December 2016, and is expected to be an annual event. Information about the 2017 competition will be posted at www.FlyFleet.org in the spring of 2017.
"All of the entries were competitive, but what we were looking for the most in winning entries was a design process that included UX research methodology - processes that we believe lead to real innovation,"
The UC Berkeley team's submission outlined methods that make the air travel experience more social and fun for air travelers. The team focused on the features that people would want from an airport chatbox. The submission included original qualitative and quantitative research, wireframes, prototyping and a lot of creativity. The team participated in the competition as part of the graduate course called User Interface Design and Development, taught by the Berkeley School of Information.
