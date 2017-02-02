 
Small Business Expo Presents Free Educational Workshops to Philadelphia Area Entrepreneurs

 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 8th..

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business, bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design:   - How To Use Internet Marketing, Social Media & Live Events To Build Your Business by Bill Walsh.

Our speakers work hard to put together hour long, content oriented workshops ranging in topics from social media marketing to insurance for your small business. These workshops are free to registered attendees. This year's workshop presenters include representatives from: Abbey Research, Catalyft Success System Inc., Focal Point Business Coaching of Pennsylvania, Legacy Planning Partners, Liberty Licensing & Consulting, LLC., Network After Work, Primrose School Franchising Company, Wells Fargo and YP Marketing Solutions.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/philadelp...) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Philadelphia metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  DiversityComm Publication, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, CATS Technology Solutions Group, Cogeco Peer 1, Focal Point Business Coaching of Pennsylvania and YP Marketing Solutions.

Philadelphia SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A – 100 Station Ave Oaks, PA 19456 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
