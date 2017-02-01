 
Industry News





February 2017
Mizz Martinez - New EP "CLOSER"

After international exposure on radio airplay for her previous release "DREAMER", Mizz Martinez is releasing a 5 track EP.
 
 
LONDON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- After international exposure on radio airplay for her previous release "DREAMER", Mizz Martinez is releasing a 5 track EP.

"Eva is a true Artist that ́s very passionate about her art. It ́s a pleasure to have worked with such talent.

This song is so hypnotic and sexy" Quote by David Morales

"CLOSER" comes out bilingual,with deep and sensual vocals, contains exotic sounds with Santur, Hangdrum and Vintage Piano sounds on the SUPER BALLAD.

Mizz Martinez has a passion for both the emotional songwriting and atmospheres of artists
such as FKA Twigs, Björk, The Weekend & Adele and the visceral beats and dynamic rhythms of The Avener, Worakls, The Beloved...

Mizz Martinez is a London & Ibiza based trio for live sets. They are creating a unique electronic sound in addition to elements with pianos,guitars and uplifting drumpads.

For summer 2017 Mizz Martinez will perform in Pacha Ibiza, Lio & Ibiza Global Radio. Some London venues and festivals to be confirmed.

"CLOSER" is at heart a mission to the far reaches of the soul, a desire to reach answers in even the smallest of magical encounters that surprise us between every sunrise, the hidden essence, the elusive search for purpose, a navigation of our internal hall of mirrors, a flight across a sunlit landscape, a love of belief, a need for another way.

It comes to you in 5 delectable flavours :

Green: A Spectacle of dreams... a trance / progressive feel on Deephouse mode. Mixed by Hedi Ouali
Yellow: classy, non-GMO 100% organic, a loving flashback to the 90s underground UK garage scene. Notorious Mix

Blue: SuperBallad - deep blue ocean...a mix between Adele, The Weekend and FKA Twigs
Magenta: Album/Radio - Pop/Dance. Mixed & Produced by Glissando Bros.

For more info please visit www.mizzmartinez.com
For management inquiries, please contact: John Waller Management at +44 207 247 1057
Artist: Mizz Martinez
Title: Closer
Label: Sola Music / Absolute Distribution UK

Contact
John Waller
+44 207 247 1057
***@johnwaller.net
End
Source:Sola Music - Absolute Distribution
Email:***@johnwaller.net
