Mizz Martinez - New EP "CLOSER"

After international exposure on radio airplay for her previous release "DREAMER", Mizz Martinez is releasing a 5 track EP.

John Waller

+44 207 247 1057

+44 207 247 1057

--"Eva is a true Artist that ́s very passionate about her art. It ́s a pleasure to have worked with such talent.This song is so hypnotic and sexy" Quote by David Morales"CLOSER" comes out bilingual,with deep and sensual vocals, contains exotic sounds with Santur, Hangdrum and Vintage Piano sounds on the SUPER BALLAD.Mizz Martinez has a passion for both the emotional songwriting and atmospheres of artistssuch as FKA Twigs, Björk, The Weekend & Adele and the visceral beats and dynamic rhythms of The Avener, Worakls, The Beloved...Mizz Martinez is a London & Ibiza based trio for live sets. They are creating a unique electronic sound in addition to elements with pianos,guitars and uplifting drumpads.For summer 2017 Mizz Martinez will perform in Pacha Ibiza, Lio & Ibiza Global Radio. Some London venues and festivals to be confirmed."CLOSER" is at heart a mission to the far reaches of the soul, a desire to reach answers in even the smallest of magical encounters that surprise us between every sunrise, the hidden essence, the elusive search for purpose, a navigation of our internal hall of mirrors, a flight across a sunlit landscape, a love of belief, a need for another way.It comes to you in 5 delectable flavours :Green: A Spectacle of dreams... a trance / progressive feel on Deephouse mode. Mixed by Hedi OualiYellow: classy, non-GMO 100% organic, a loving flashback to the 90s underground UK garage scene. Notorious MixBlue: SuperBallad - deep blue ocean...a mix between Adele, The Weekend and FKA TwigsMagenta: Album/Radio - Pop/Dance. Mixed & Produced by Glissando Bros.For more info please visit www.mizzmartinez.comFor management inquiries, please contact: John Waller Management at +44 207 247 1057Artist: Mizz MartinezTitle: CloserLabel: Sola Music / Absolute Distribution UK