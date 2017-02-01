Solid Steps to Career Growth in 2017

Still don't have your career path mapped out for the new year? Check out our latest post to make 2017 the year you take charge of your career.

-- "The first step to getting ahead is getting started" -Mark TwainNo matter where you are in your career path, there's always room for professional development, and the start of a new year is the perfect time to plan for it. Career growth doesn't just happen – it requires proactivity. Here are some easy steps to take in order to improve your potential in 2017 and beyond.A good professional network isn't just valuable because of who you know – it's valuable for what you can learn. Talk with others in your organization, including your superiors and those outside of your department, to see if there are opportunities for you to learn new skills by helping colleagues with interesting tasks and projects. Similarly, reaching out via social media to people whose jobs pique your curiosity is a great way to expand both your network and your knowledge.With so many options available to learn something new, even the busiest of employees are finding ways to build their skillset. See if your employer will allow time and funding for new training and certification. Consider signing up for an online skills course, which can range from a broad overview for beginners to master classes for the more experienced. Training apps, many of them free and designed to function like games, allow users to learn during their downtime.There are dozens of ways to develop your career outside of work that are fun, engaging and won't take time away from your personal or professional life. Join a local club or organization where you can interact with like-minded peers. Create a reading list of blogs, newsletters and books. Make the most of your commute by listening to podcasts and lectures related to your industry.Whether you want to forge a completely new career path or simply plan to maintain momentum in your current field, the key to success is getting started. Incorporate one of the ideas above into your plan of action and see how far it can take your career in 2017.